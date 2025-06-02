



President Donald Trump's approval rating remains underwater, according to a survey conducted by a republican sounder.

The latest RMG Research / Napolitan News survey, made between May 20 and 29 among 3,000 registered voters, found that 49% approve how Trump does his job, while 50% disapprove of. The survey has an error margin of more or less 1.8 percentage points.

Why it matters

There was evidence on Trump's approval rating in a little after a period of decline after the introduction of his prices of the “Liberation Day” in April.

But Trump's approval note remaining in the negative, although in the margin of error, with a republican sounder could be a sign of alarm for the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks in the oval office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks in the oval office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington. Images Andrew Harnik / Getty what

The latest RMG Research / Napolitan News survey revealed that Trump's approval rating has very slightly improved by an investigation carried out in mid-May.

The previous survey has shown that Trump's approval rating had plunged into a negative territory, with 48% of the work approval it does and 50% disapproving.

Only one other RMG Research / Napolitan News survey conducted during the second term of Trump knew the president with a clear negative approval rating. A survey conducted in mid -April, a few days after having unveiled its prices of the “Liberation Day”, sending stock markets in a tailpin and triggering fears of recession, saw its approval rating at -3, with 48% of approval of Trump's performance and 51% disapproval.

All other surveys saw Trump with an approval note over the water, the highest approval note of +18 in a survey led the week that Trump came into office in January, when 57% of the work approval he was doing and only 39% disapprove.

What people say

Costas Panagopoulos, professor of political science at the Northeastern University, told Newsweek: “Estimates of the survey can bounce somewhat due to the statistical noise, but the decline in Trump's overall approval trend because the start of his second term hates the president.

“It is likely that Trump's policies and priorities concern these results. Less popular presidents tend to have more trouble convincing Congress to support its policies.”

Political analyst Robert Collins, professor at Dillard University, told Newsweek last week that Trump's approval rating “increases because the economy stabilized and Trump put a break from his most draconian prices, which were unpopular.

“However, if these draconian prices come into force, due to the breakdown of commercial negotiations, and this leads to an increase in prices, then we can expect its approval rating to decrease. The current number is historically a little low for a president during this part of his second mandate, but not outside the normal range.”

The democratic sounder, Matt McDermott, previously told Newsweek that small changes in polls are a “statistical noise”, not signs of increasing support.

“What we see is stagnation, not the momentum. Trump hopes to change the blame for a weakened economy, but that will not work. Voters know exactly who is responsible.”

What happens next

Trump’s approval rating will likely play a major role in the GOP in mid-term elections in 2026.

Update 6/2/25, 9 AM HE: This article has been updated to add comments from Costas Panagopoulos.

