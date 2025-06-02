Politics
Call David Cameron A baby man for Brexit resignation is childish
WHe hardly needs to remember that Brexit is barely up to the ideal of the world's Britain of Buccaneering which was promised to us. Right now, it's more like a clown show.
Leaving the European Union was the malicious gift that continues to give. This caused the social and economic damage that we see around us, cramming the standard of living, public services and even the defense of the kingdom for lack of prosperity that we have held for acquired. He had an unfortunate effect on investment and growth, and left Great Britain a wicked and poorer place. Indeed, one could well say that Brexit broke Great Britain and has created a new wave of grievances for Nigel Farage to operate. This is his Ponzi scheme.
So, willn't anyone think of those who brought us into this mess? Those like Michael Gove, and his wife now form Sarah Vine, who wrote a memory of her life as Wag Westminster.
Always a fluid, sharp and not particularly sympathetic writer, the vine clearly indicates in the extracts published so far that not only Brexit has broken Great Britain, but it also broke it and the oxen a unilateral and half-mercenary friendship with David and Samantha Cameron. It also does not seem to have done a lot of good to the relationship of the Goves (although only as one of the many strains inherent in being a political couple).
In any case, Vine always despises Cameron. It's personal. Her illusions on the true nature of their friendship were broken when she felt the abyss of the class between them.
Gove did what side to return to the EU referendum, torn between his real Euroscepticism (unlike Boris Johnsons) and the loyalty he felt towards his party leader. Cameron, with a pink and charming face but always with the smell of flashman about her, Aboya in Vine to master her husband: for pleasure, Sarah, I fight for my political life here.
But her political contempt, too, that Vine feels, then she also loads Cameron, cowardice being a baby when he lost the Brexit referendum and immediately resigned from his post as Prime Minister.
As she says: what an impossible and irresponsible child, throwing his toys out of the pram because he had not succeeded. It was a bit as if he would make the country earlier than letting have his victory. And youPontius Pilate.
Fair? Admittedly, it was childish. But in many ways, it seems that it is no longer important. Aside from a brief and, in the end, a futile return as Minister of Foreign Affairs under Rishi Sunak, the political career of the Camerons was when David Dimbleby said on television.
Ditto for all. GOVE is now an older statesman, a peer and publisher of The spectatorAnd a Svengali unique to Kemi Badenoch but his party is in the toilet. A return to power for one of the people concerned also seems likely that Elvis Presley is found alive on the Moon.
The chumocracy was as broken by Brexit as Great Britain. Johnson, never so close to Gove, fell with him shortly after the referendum's vote, when Gove stabbed him at the front during the post-Caméron leadership elections. Only George Osborne seems to be emerged from everything without serious sspt.
For what it is worth, it seems to me that Cameron has certainly broken his promise to the British people whatever the result of the referendum, he would continue as Prime Minister. But in this dark morning in June when everything changed, it looked like a ridiculous idea.
It was his referendum. It was his idea. Osborne had warned of this, and Gove would have preferred that it had not happened, because, in the end, he finished his chances of obtaining the first job, and his Musse becoming the British First Lady rather than the First Lady of Fleet Street.
It would have been impossible for Cameron to continue and negotiate Brexit. Farage would have claimed that he was not a real believer (correct, obviously), and Cameron would never have been safe from the undeniable ambition of Johnsons.
Vines the lowest argument is that Gove and Johnson had juror solemnly, in writing, to serve Cameron even if the leave has won. From the point of view of Johnsons, the interest of the EU referendum was that it would be lost but would always weaken Cameron, strengthening its own demand for a senior cabinet work and installing it as an apparent heir, flowing Osborne and Gove.
With the leave victory, Johnson overloaded. At this point, he wanted more than Cameron, but it is Theresa May, not Johnson, Gove or Cameron, who became the first first first post-Brexit (out of five, surprisingly, so far). After it is her turn to close, she was followed by the successive failures of Johnson, Liz Truss (last seen by promoting Irish whiskey with a cage fighter) and Sunak, who could still have been the last conservative Prime Minister in all directions.
What these erroneous personalities all have in common is a desire for iron to avoid the blame of what they and their political movement visited the country. Badenoch is their inheritance.
Soon, the Brexit's 10th anniversary commemorations will begin, and the old injuries will be open again, just as they were briefly, with the recent modest reset. With hindsight, it seems very obvious now that outside the economy and those that count on what remains of the welfare state, the greatest loser of all of Brexit was the conservative party.
Fractious and fractured like never before, he is now broken electoral, without rudder, assaulted by Reform UK, with his latest generation of leaders who did not speak all babies. In its bitter way, Vine is the ideal columnist for their pathetic and self-owning decline.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/david-cameron-brexit-man-baby-boris-gove-b2762103.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson would never be welcome in the reform, explains the party leader
- Champions Macao: Benedikt Duda starts against Pucar
- Weighing the possibility of Xi Jinping and Putin
- Trump's United States's open visit has led to hoots, long security lines
- 'Everyone is Karyakarta': PM Modi is sitting in the last row in Sansad Karyashala in Delhi, delighted Kishan shares the photo
- Size 3.2 earthquakes near Blazanton, Alamida Province, California, USA
- Water announcing Rlyx to Peshawar on Imran was reactive
- Donald Trumps Us Us Open Appearance attracts a mixed reaction, causes delay
- Russia, China, India joins India against Kim against Trump in Beijing
- Russia attacks Kyiv government building
- No. 13 Gorillas Fall to No. 19 Bronchos, 27-24
- The three British kills killed in the Funicular Lisbon, say Portuguese police BBC News