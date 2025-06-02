Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

WHe hardly needs to remember that Brexit is barely up to the ideal of the world's Britain of Buccaneering which was promised to us. Right now, it's more like a clown show.

Leaving the European Union was the malicious gift that continues to give. This caused the social and economic damage that we see around us, cramming the standard of living, public services and even the defense of the kingdom for lack of prosperity that we have held for acquired. He had an unfortunate effect on investment and growth, and left Great Britain a wicked and poorer place. Indeed, one could well say that Brexit broke Great Britain and has created a new wave of grievances for Nigel Farage to operate. This is his Ponzi scheme.

So, willn't anyone think of those who brought us into this mess? Those like Michael Gove, and his wife now form Sarah Vine, who wrote a memory of her life as Wag Westminster.

Always a fluid, sharp and not particularly sympathetic writer, the vine clearly indicates in the extracts published so far that not only Brexit has broken Great Britain, but it also broke it and the oxen a unilateral and half-mercenary friendship with David and Samantha Cameron. It also does not seem to have done a lot of good to the relationship of the Goves (although only as one of the many strains inherent in being a political couple).

In any case, Vine always despises Cameron. It's personal. Her illusions on the true nature of their friendship were broken when she felt the abyss of the class between them.

Gove did what side to return to the EU referendum, torn between his real Euroscepticism (unlike Boris Johnsons) and the loyalty he felt towards his party leader. Cameron, with a pink and charming face but always with the smell of flashman about her, Aboya in Vine to master her husband: for pleasure, Sarah, I fight for my political life here.

But her political contempt, too, that Vine feels, then she also loads Cameron, cowardice being a baby when he lost the Brexit referendum and immediately resigned from his post as Prime Minister.

As she says: what an impossible and irresponsible child, throwing his toys out of the pram because he had not succeeded. It was a bit as if he would make the country earlier than letting have his victory. And youPontius Pilate.

Fair? Admittedly, it was childish. But in many ways, it seems that it is no longer important. Aside from a brief and, in the end, a futile return as Minister of Foreign Affairs under Rishi Sunak, the political career of the Camerons was when David Dimbleby said on television.

Ditto for all. GOVE is now an older statesman, a peer and publisher of The spectatorAnd a Svengali unique to Kemi Badenoch but his party is in the toilet. A return to power for one of the people concerned also seems likely that Elvis Presley is found alive on the Moon.

The chumocracy was as broken by Brexit as Great Britain. Johnson, never so close to Gove, fell with him shortly after the referendum's vote, when Gove stabbed him at the front during the post-Caméron leadership elections. Only George Osborne seems to be emerged from everything without serious sspt.

For what it is worth, it seems to me that Cameron has certainly broken his promise to the British people whatever the result of the referendum, he would continue as Prime Minister. But in this dark morning in June when everything changed, it looked like a ridiculous idea.

It was his referendum. It was his idea. Osborne had warned of this, and Gove would have preferred that it had not happened, because, in the end, he finished his chances of obtaining the first job, and his Musse becoming the British First Lady rather than the First Lady of Fleet Street.

It would have been impossible for Cameron to continue and negotiate Brexit. Farage would have claimed that he was not a real believer (correct, obviously), and Cameron would never have been safe from the undeniable ambition of Johnsons.

Vines the lowest argument is that Gove and Johnson had juror solemnly, in writing, to serve Cameron even if the leave has won. From the point of view of Johnsons, the interest of the EU referendum was that it would be lost but would always weaken Cameron, strengthening its own demand for a senior cabinet work and installing it as an apparent heir, flowing Osborne and Gove.

With the leave victory, Johnson overloaded. At this point, he wanted more than Cameron, but it is Theresa May, not Johnson, Gove or Cameron, who became the first first first post-Brexit (out of five, surprisingly, so far). After it is her turn to close, she was followed by the successive failures of Johnson, Liz Truss (last seen by promoting Irish whiskey with a cage fighter) and Sunak, who could still have been the last conservative Prime Minister in all directions.

What these erroneous personalities all have in common is a desire for iron to avoid the blame of what they and their political movement visited the country. Badenoch is their inheritance.

Soon, the Brexit's 10th anniversary commemorations will begin, and the old injuries will be open again, just as they were briefly, with the recent modest reset. With hindsight, it seems very obvious now that outside the economy and those that count on what remains of the welfare state, the greatest loser of all of Brexit was the conservative party.

Fractious and fractured like never before, he is now broken electoral, without rudder, assaulted by Reform UK, with his latest generation of leaders who did not speak all babies. In its bitter way, Vine is the ideal columnist for their pathetic and self-owning decline.