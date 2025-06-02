President Erdogan Renews offers to welcome the Putin-Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Trkiye

This combination of images shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, respectively. (Collage by Türkiye today)

TPresident Urkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his offer on Monday to welcome a meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and Ukraine in order to end the war in Ukraine.

“My biggest wish for the two parties is to bring the two (Russia) Vladimir Putin and (VolodyMyr of Ukraine) Zelenskyy to Istanbul or Ankara, and even to bring (American president) Trump by their side,” said Erdogan.

He added that Trkiye was ready to “take action” to facilitate such a meeting, following direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations held on Monday in Istanbul.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan chairs Trkiye-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye on June 02, 2025. (AA Photo)

Major diplomatic success

Erdogan described the fact that Monday interviews occurred as a major diplomatic success, in particular given the context of increased tensions after a Ukrainian drone drone strike during the weekend. This operation has targeted several Russian air bases and would have damaged or destroyed strategic bombers in the depths of Russian territory.

“It is a success in itself that the meeting occurred despite what happened yesterday,” said Erdogan, calling “magnificent” talks.

During the one -hour meeting, Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange seriously injured prisoners of war and detainees under 25, as well as the remains of 6,000 soldiers killed in combat, according to a press release from kyiv.

“These figures given by Russia and Ukraine … (are) very, very important in terms of watch how important these meetings are important. And we are proud of them,” said Erdogan.