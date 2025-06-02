India is now the 3rd interior aviation market in the world, known as PM Modi





Prime minister Narendra Modi On Monday, India emerged as the third interior aeronautical market in the world, driven by rapid growth in the number of passengers and transformational political interventions such as the UDAN program. Prime Minister Modi said that India is investing massively in world -class airport infrastructure to meet the growing demand for plane travel. Stressing the rapid expansion of the aviation sector, he noted that Indian carriers have already placed orders for more than 2,000 planes and it is only the beginning, he added. Speaking to the summit of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) which will be held in India after four decades, Modi said that our airlines are reaching two -digit growth. The success of the Udan program is a golden chapter of Indian civil aviation.

By 2030, he said, the government plans that Udan was aimed at regional connectivity to benefit nearly 50 Indian crores. Stressing how much has changed in the past four decades, said Modi, India today is filled with self -confidence and is an inclusive development symbol. The speed of innovation and technological upgrading is unprecedented. Live events

He said discussions at the IATA summit would provide a new management in the world aviation sector and presented India as a natural leader in the training of the future of plane trips.Presenting key pillars of the India aviation force, Modi said: India is a large market motivated by the increase in aspirations

Local innovators put on clean energy breakthroughs

The country's talent swimming pool and the young demography feed technological progress

And civil aviation has seen an incredible change in recent years Humans are taking space flights today and dreams of marketing them. This shows that the extent of innovation around the United States and India is not only participating, but leading in several areas, he added. India has 350 airports by 2047 India plans to add 50 additional airports over the next five years, aimed at evolving up to more than 350 airports by 2047 as part of the Viksit Bharat vision, said Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu at the World Aviation Summit IATA 2025. Our internal traffic increased by 30%, international traffic increased from 55 million to 72 million and, in April 2025, internal air traffic increased by 10%on the global growth rate by 8%, said Naidu, highlighting the India accelerating air travel demand. The appellant a “clear invitation” to world airlines, Naidu has urged the international aeronautical community to operate the regional rapidly growing air transport market. So let's go for the flight to India, fly to India and Volies with India, he said. The Minister also presented India as a future world center for maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO). India is perfectly positioned to become a world mro hub. Vas a share of $ 4 billion in the world MRO market by 2031, said Naidu. To support this ambition, the government has authorized the FDI through automatic road and introduced the transparent attribution of rights free to MRO installations. For the future, Naidu said that the India aviation sector could evolve towards an industry of $ 10 billion over the next 10 to 15 years, driven by the national manufacturing of plane structures, electronic systems and aircraft. He highlighted the operationalization of two key mounting chains of the C295 military transport aircraft and H130 and H125 helicopters as proof of the brand in India in aerospace.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/industry/transportation/airlines-/-aviation/india-now-worlds-3rd-largest-domestic-aviation-market-says-pm-modi/articleshow/121572375.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos