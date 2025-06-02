The NPR trial aims to take a blow for press freedom against Trumps attacks | US News





In the unprecedented Trump administrations the war against the American media, a trial brought by public broadcasters could mark a strike much necessary for the freedom of the press.

The trial, brought by NPR and three public radio stations based in Colorado, challenges an executive decree which reduced federal funding to Donald Trump described as biased media, lawyers arguing that the order violated the right of the first amendment to freedom of expression.

The NPR, KSUT, Roaring Fork and Colorado Radio decision to face Donald Trump intervenes when the president has targeted several press organizations through prosecution and surveys and experts warn certain points of sale acquiescent to Trump in the media.

The NPRS trial could be an eminent decline against this. The trial maintains that Trumps Orday, signed on May 1, violates the first amendment by targeting the NPR for the media coverage that the president considered biased. NPR and its partners aim to have the order, which would go directly and indirect NPR and PBS, constantly blocked and declared unconstitutional.

Experts believe that NPR has a solid case, and that it could be borrowing attacks against the public media that could give a victory to NPR. The president and the White House described NPR and PBS as left -wing propaganda and criticized the network to discuss the LGBTQ +themes.

The honesty of prevailing him on the reasons why he wants to avoid the federal funding for NPR and PBS could be his legal fall, Jessica Levinson, professor at the Loyola Law School and host of the Podcast of passing judgment, wrote in an editorial for MSNBC.

NPR therefore argued that Trump admitted that he used his power as head of the executive branch of our government to target NPR and PBS because he does not agree with the content of their speech.

Levinson wrote: The Trump administration does not target NPR because it covers new politicians. On the contrary; The administration seems to have explicitly accepted that his NPR targeting because of what Trump considers his bias because he covers new politicians. The NPRS trial maintains that, consequently, prevails over the executive order is reprisals of the manuals and discrimination based on the point of view.

Trumps Pursuit of NPR follows a model of the presidents' second term, Trump wishing to target media organizations which, according to him, have reported negatively.

The Associated Press, one of the first world press agencies, which is based by thousands of media, was prohibited from the Oval Office and the Air Force after refusing to use the favorite term of the American Gulf to refer to the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump continues the owner of CBS News for $ 10 billion, alleging that the chain selectively published an interview with Kamala Harris, which the NIE network, and the Moines Register Journal, which he accuses of election interference on a survey before the elections showing Kamala Harris leading Trump in Iowa.

NPR was vocal in his opposition to the trial.

It is obvious to the executive order of the presidents, as well as the declarations published by the White House and the previous declarations of the President that we are punished for our editorial choices, said this week Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR, in an interview with the station.

Maher added: we do not choose to do so from politics. We choose to do so in matters of necessity and principle. All our rights that we play in this democracy arise from the first amendment: freedom of expression, association, freedom of the press. When we see these raped rights, we have the obligation to challenge them.

The reduction in financing, said NPR, would have a devastating impact on American communities across the country, adding: public media stations belonging to locally represent a proud American tradition of public-private partnership for our common common good.

The public distribution company [which distributes and funds NPR and other public media] Creation of the media to support a particular political party on Dimel taxpayers, Harrison Fields, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement.

Consequently, the president exercises his legal power to limit funding at NPR and PBS. The president was elected with a mandate to ensure effective use of taxpayers' dollars, and he will continue to use his legal authority to achieve this objective.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/01/npr-lawsuit-trump-war-on-media

