When Pope Leo XIV went up to the Saint-Pierre Basilica loggia two weeks ago, he was bathed in the shade of a longtime empire. The throne of Saint Peter is in Rome because it was the center of the world at the time of Jesus; The Church speaks the language of a civilization which culminated there are two millennia.

The echoes of the ancient Romans still whispered to everyone. OUR laws are filled with Roman ideas. Our calendars were designed by Romans, the days and months named according to their gods and emperors. OUR architecture,, measuresAnd government are Roman infused hands. If you want an idea to be more sophisticated, you talk about it in Latin – that's what our doctors, lawyers and scientists do.

All of this reminds us that powerful civilization that has broken down can have long persistence. And this should be comfort for America when we spread in our decline era.

Allaique Maybe not at the doors, but signs of decrease are difficult to ignore. Americans have become significantly less educated and pay a lot Less attention in the world. We elect parasite The leaders who feed us easy “Member Bays“to restore our old” size “while destroying our credit,, thin scientific research which constitutes the foundation of our prosperity, streak in our democratic freedoms, sending the world investment Fleeing Pell-Mell away from us and undergoing our brains. We have become antisocial,, unfortunateAnd cantankerousAnd as anyone fights against depression, too low to do a lot.

There is therefore a little consolation from the perspective that the remanence of the American economic, intellectual and military power of the last century could keep our descendants relatively well broken for generations, the way in which the Roman Empire Orient Rome bag.

But what happens if we do not want our grandchildren to simply take place on the dynamism of our grandparents, of the aim of an old fortune?

History suggests that there can be a way to encourage us to start creating new fortunes again: to face an existential threat.

Of course, this did not work for the Romans, whose internal rot had progressed too far. But that worked for the old states of the Greek city which preceded them. The threat posed by the Persian Empire forced them to rapid growth and evolution. In the case of Athens, this threat directed to the invention of democracy, flourishing trade and a flowering of literature, philosophy and science – of the innovations that passed to the Romans, and from there. Facing a fatal enemy can really work; In this case, the creation of a powerful momentum to continue to shape the companies 2,500 years later.

However, although threats can be great motivations, we do not want to exactly enter a real war of shooting. And a proxy, then? In the same way that you can substitute a vaccine for a deadly and fatal virus in order to kick your immune system, could we cause a robust national response by testing another type of global competition?

What if we could go into another space race?

The SpaceX Starship rocket has been launched from Starbase, Texas, seen from South Padre Island on May 27, 2025.

Since the launch of Spoutnik of the Soviet Union in 1957 through the Landing Moon of 1969 in 1969, the space race was an unstretched boon for the United States. This gladiator competition has generated economic growth and economic improvements literally incalculable in our well-being. This has essentially gave us the whole computer and computer science sector, more All kinds of products That we buy, sell and use to date, such as – and this is only a short list of examples – slots, LED lights, domestic insulation, cameras, smoke detectors and artificial members. This gave us national objectives. This has renewed our pride.

Of course, even if such a competition is exactly what America needs, we cannot launch a race without a competitor. And let's face it – we are unlikely to do so under the reckless scientific destruction of President Donald Trump. We need aluminum foil, a real rival to contact us in action.

This is where Xi Jinping could solve our problems in a stroke. What would happen if he announced that China would be the first nation to win a human on Mars, and would do it over the next ten years?

Would Trump respond? You better believe it. Nothing does it losing against China and looking like a chump, especially since it is already publicly engaged be the first to go to Mars. And once a few technological titans explain to him the breathtaking theoretically available fortune in spatial exploitationthat the race in Mars is really a race to develop the capacities to start to exploit the richness of asteroids, and that a single asteroid (psyche) has an estimated value of $ 100– magnitude orders more than the whole world economy – Do you think that this highly transactional and stingy president could start to be interested?

Would American industry answer? See above. Not to mention the attraction of hundreds of billions of federal contracts which would become available once the US government has entered it.

Would the American public respond? Very likely. Two -thirds of the Americans, including 80% of the Republicans, already support the maintenance of the example of America on China in artificial intelligence. Imagine what they would think of losing the greatest technical competition in history.

And would it work? Would America get a new infusion of innovation, concentration and economic vitality? Considering the research Required for new generation telecommunications and computer equipment, material science, botany and electricity production and storage that would be supercharged by a second space race, it is difficult to see how it will not be paid very visible, and very quickly.

And by the way, it is also difficult to see how China would not win as much, especially given its growing economic challenges and its desire, according to For the Congressional Research Service, “stimulate growth and productivity by investing in innovation, education, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies”. Does it look like a prescription for a space race?

In the brilliant streaming series For all humanityHollywood showed a convincing case that the whole world would have been better if the Soviets had beaten the United States to the Moon in 1969 and gave us motivation to maintain spatial rivalry.

You can never know. But we can be quite confident that in 2025, this kind of kick is exactly what we need, what China needs and what the world needs. Your move, President XI.

Matt Robison is a writer, animator of Podcast and former member of the Congress.

