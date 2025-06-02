Donald Trump shows the cognitive decline, says the expert: his brain is not well disciplined





While talking about former President Joe Bidens Cognitive Condition during his stay at the White House has increased, more people pay attention to the current president Donald Trump and his condition.

And at least one expert by looking at Trump is worried about what she sees in her communication models.

His lack of concentration gives the impression that he is undergoing his cognitive decline, that his brain is not well disciplined, and that he cannot maintain a thought and carry it through a logical conclusion, said Dr. Jennifer R. Mercieca, professor of communication and journalism in Texas A & M University.

Trump sees himself as someone who is not scripted and not televised, she added. He likes to mark himself as a truth that can and will say everything that comes to my mind.

Unfortunately, this makes his speeches difficult to follow when he moves away from thought to thought, apparently connecting ideas at random.

Dr. Merieca, who wrote a book on Trump called Demagogue for the President: Donald Trump's rhetorical genius, will probably not be invited to the White House at any time while Trump often boasts of his cognitive health while disparaging Bidens.

His doctor, Sean Barbabella, said on April 11 that Trump presents excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully able to perform the functions of the commander -in -chief and the head of state.

Trump said in December that his winding speech was by conception.

I do the weaving, he said. Do you know that weaving is? I'm going to talk, like nine different things that they all come back brilliantly together. And it's like my friends who are like English teachers, they say: it's the brightest thing I have ever seen.

