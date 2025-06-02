More complex than with SBY





Jakarta, kompas.com – The executive director of Triassic Politics Strategic Agung Baskoro said that the relationship between the president of the PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri and the former president Joko Widodo was more complex than the president of the Democratic Party Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono High Council. Agung was not surprised by the familiarity of Megawati with vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka during the Pancasila birthday ceremony, today, Monday (2/6/2025). Because Megawati's problem is indeed with Jokowi only. “(The relationship with Jokowi) is complicated to clean it. Because it is more complex than history with Mr. Sby,” Agung told Kompas.com on Monday. Meanwhile, Megawati's relationship with Sby seemed to have a cold war for almost two decades. In fact, the two were both seated in the mutual cooperation office in 2001-2004 there is a period. Read also: Megawati and Gibran now joke together, observe: The Completed to Tare To To To To To To To To To Jokowi At that time, Megawati who was appointed 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia appointed SBY as Minister for Coordination of Policy and Security (POLKAM). However, after Sby replaced Megawati from the presidential seat in 2004, the two rarely met and their relationship was considered tenuous. The familiarity of Megawati and Gibran Gibran and Megawati It is said that he joked when he met during Pancasila's birthday ceremony. Not only did that, Gibran also showed attention by asking for the health of Megawati. Agung said it was not surprising. “Regarding Mas Gibran, personal relations with Ms. Mega are good. Because the problems that were indirectly emerged, because Gibran had no” power “when the presidential electoral competition in 2024 took place,” said Agung. “It's true (the problem with Jokowi),” he continued. Read also: In addition to joking, Gibran asked Megawati's health during the meeting at the Pancasila Day ceremony Consequently, Agung said that if there was a direction that PDI-P joined or leaned as a strategic partner of the Government of the President Prabowo Subaianto, it was not because of the presence or absence of Gibran. However, more to weigh the dynamics of political and legal affairs that are around the PDI-P before the Congress. Meanwhile, Agung sees the context of joke Megawati and Gibran is also a form of their maturity in democracy. Given, the two are present at formal events such as Pancasila's birthday. “Beyond that, the formal situation of the state which surfaced and photographed the familiarity of the leaders of the nation was important because it sent a positive message to the public that the political elite was harmonious and` rûre '' in democracy, “he added.

