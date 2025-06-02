



Last update: June 02, 2025, 18:40 is Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet members of the delegation of all the parties that engage with the international community on Operation Sindoor Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet members of the Delegation of All-Party who has committed to the international community to transmit an India message after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor. Sources told CNN-News18 that the meeting should take place in Delhi around June 9 or 10, where delegations should inform the Prime Minister of their global awareness efforts, key interactions and responses received from various countries. As part of its initiative to obtain global support for the fight against the India against terrorism, the government led by the BJP has instructed seven multi -party delegations to visit 33 world capitals to transport an India message. Each delegation included members of the Parliament of various political parties, political figures and experienced diplomats. The seven delegations were led by the following deputies: Shashi Tharoor (Inc)

Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)

Sanjay Kumar Jha (I'm going)

Baijayant Panda (BJP)

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK)

Supriya Sule (NCP)

Shrikant Eknnath Shinde (Shiv Sena) Read also: PM Modi to organize the first post-operative Sindoor meeting of the Council of Ministers this week The seven delegations included a total of 59 members, featuring 31 political leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in power and 20 representatives of other political parties. The former diplomats also accompanied and supported the delegations in their awareness efforts. Global support for Team India Saudi Arabia has expressed strong support for the fight against the India against terrorism from Pakistan, while Italy has proposed to improve bilateral cooperation and Indonesia is committed to supporting New Delhis's position against terrorism on all possible international platforms. The India Zero tolerance to terrorism approach was also congratulated in South Africa, and France has reaffirmed its solidarity with New Delhi in the fight against global threat. During their visit to Saudi Arabia, the delegation of all the parties met Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and recognized Riyadhs' position against terrorism. The Indian Embassy of Riyadh, in a post on X, said that the delegation appreciated Saoudie to compete in terrorism and underlined a strong position India, including his zero tolerance and his new normal approach to terrorism. “” The head of the delegation, Baijayer, Jay Panda, described Reunion as significant, “noting on X that India and Saudi Arabia share a dynamic partnership anchored in confidence, shared interests and an increasing strategic link”. Panda led the group of eight members in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria. Sources told CNN-News18 That the delegation managed by Panda should return to India since Algeria tomorrow morning, with their arrival scheduled at 8:30 am. They added that the Multipartite delegation will meet the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar at 1 p.m. in New Delhis South Block. Posted for the first time: India News PM Modi likely to meet teams to all parties on the Sindoor Global Diplomacy operation next week

