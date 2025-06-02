



Donald prevails over commercial prices on commercial prices underwent a spectacular setback last week when two separate courts a panel of three judges from the International Trade Court and a judge of the US District Court judged that the Gambit des Maisons Blanches was illegal. These decisions were quickly interrupted by a court of appeal, but the consecutive defeats of the presidents represented a significant embarrassment on one of its main political priorities.

While the decisions arrived at the public, Fox News, Peter Doocy, pressed the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, on a simple point: the courts therefore tell you essentially that they think that the policies of the white houses, the policies of the presidents, are in a way against the law. Why can't the president ask [Republican-led Congress] To make a new law?

The presidents' spokesperson insisted that no new laws is necessary because, according to Leavitt, the Constitution already authorizes Trump to act unilaterally on commercial policy. While the federal courts and a simple reading of the constitutional text suggested an error, it was the line of white houses Thursday afternoon.

But a few hours later, Trump himself published related reflections on his social media platform, which has greatly neglected because a relevant detail was included in mid-term through a long online tirade. While complaining about federalist society, of all things, the president added these important sentences:

The horrible decision said that I should obtain approval from the congress for these prices. In other words, hundreds of politicians sit around DC for weeks or even months, trying to conclude what to invoice other countries that treat us unjustly. If he is allowed to stand up, it would completely destroy the presidential power, the presidency would never again be the same!

In other words, the courts believe that Trump should act within the framework of the law, leading the president who claims to be a world class profession with unrivaled expertise in the negotiation of complex transactions to work with a congress led by his own party.

But by his own admission, Trump does not want.

In practice, the White House probably realizes that if the president had to respect the rules, go to Capitol Hill and request the approval of the legislators of a new legal framework on international trade prices, the effort would probably fail because such a policy would not have the necessary votes to move forward.

But prevailing on declaration points written in a completely different and much more disturbing direction. To hear the president saying, the process of creating laws and policy in the right way is too restrictive. The checks and counterweights are all good and good until they annoy the fact of doing what he wants to do.

Hes the president, goes the argument, and he should therefore be free to govern so as to please him. Operating in a legitimate legal framework bothers at least the progress at least as defined by Trump, it is therefore unfair to allow the statutes to bind their hands.

If the president stuck to the law and asked the House led by the Republicans and the Senate led by the Republicans to give him the authority that the courts say that he needs, according to Trump, would completely destroy the presidential power. This has prompted the new Greg Sargent republics to note, in other words, to preserve the presidential power by definition means not to accept such legitimate limits.

Many Trumps criticisms are impatient to highlight his authoritarian style vision. Sometimes it facilitates their work.

This message updates our related previous coverage.

