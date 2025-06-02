The biggest revelations of Sarah Vine's new memories, how not to be a political wife





Many politicians have written memories of their time in Westminster. Often they are selfish and revisionist, or simply boring. There was Theresa Mays Plodding Treatise, the abuse of power (I hope that Theresa May did not write this book, said a critic), Boris Johnsons unleashed (irritant, over-type) and Liz Trusss very derived from ten years for the books of Jejunes and the most out of the vergogy and the most economical. Much more lips to do, then, when someone in the passenger seat reports on the action. Almost five years later, Sasha Swires, the indiscreet newspaper of an MPS wife, of the Daily Mail columnist and former Westminster Wag Sarah Vine takes the coat. How not to be a political wife tells of all the shenanigans that have gone from SW1A to Ibiza thanks to her 20 -year -old wedding with Michael Gove. He was released on June 19, but some choice extracts were serialized in the Daily Mail. Here are the biggest revelations so far, runners with Jeremy Clarkson in Boris Johnsons Dinner Party Aics. Following the Cameroons turned out to be difficult Dave Benett Goves and Cameroons were the best of friends. Vine and Michael Gove spent many comfortable and sparkling evenings at Cameron in Notting Hill in the 90s. Samantha Cameron was the absolute opposite of a snob that loved a drink and a fag. Their families are on vacation in Ibiza together where they read and danced and drank. And after David Cameron became Prime Minister, all their children relaxed in the swimming pool at the auditors with guest stars like Malia and Sasha Obama. It was a bit like being in an incredibly luxurious and fun boarding school, writes Vine. However, at some point, Vine says that Michael and I live wildly beyond our means. Gove has often taken the bill for chichi bistros dinners at Notting Hill, because he liked the idea of ​​repaying the hospitality of our political friends or impressing our media friends. They all came across Brexit, when Gove was released in favor of the leave. The last Cameron words never said to Vine were booming on the way to a feast of common friends in 2016: you must remove your husband from the waves, you must master it. For fun, Sarah, I fight for my political life here. Jeremy Clarkson confused the vine with a server Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan AP Towards the end of their friendship, Vine became paranoid that the Cameroons considered the Goves as inferior, and perhaps even as the staff. This fear was exacerbated when Vine had a break -in with a certain Jeremy Clarkson during a very dazzling Norton party organized at Country House Camerons in the Oxfordshire. Vine was running by making sure that glasses were completed when she spotted Clarkson to chat with Rebekah Brooks: I derived to say hello, but Clarkson took a look at the white bottle in my hand and, without looking at me directly, agitated his hand and said: “In fact, can you get me a glass of red?” At the time, I thought it was hilarious, but perhaps a server was essentially how they all thought of me. Boris Johnson is not, in fact, a good person to sit next to the dinner “Listen, isn't it going too well to give a speech instead?” AP Archives Churchills' grandson, Nicholas Soames, said Boris Johnson was a habit, but that does not change the fact that it was extremely pleasant to dine. However, Vine claims the opposite: in fact, the former PM is known to be socially awkward. She details a dinner in Highgate where Boris, having not had a conversation with the two women on each side, launched her hands and announced at the table: “Listen, it's not going too well, should I just make a speech instead?”. After the call of the Brexit referendum, Johnson organized a dinner with his wife Marina then. However, Vine says that he spent half of the time sit at the table on a speaker to various ministers and lawyers from the cabinet, trying to decide if he should join the voting leave campaign. While we were entering the roasted lamb, Marina and I spent the next 20 minutes trying to make a conversation for dinner with the other guests in stage whispers, Boris strikes us whenever we became too noisy. Vine sent a confidential email intended for her husband to a person of public relations In the leadership competition according to Brexit, Vine was very involved to help her husband decide to support Boris or present herself for the leader himself. She took the summary of her thoughts in the emails, one of which was disclosed to the press. You must have specific Boris insurance, otherwise you cannot guarantee your support, she wrote in the email. Do not concede any land, she wrote. Vine had wanted to send the email to Gove and his two special advisers, Henry and Beth. But she accidentally copied in random public relations that I had in my contacts, also called Henry, instead of Spad Henry. In this case, Professor Henry always recovered from the caning to Glastonbury, so it took him a day to open it, writes Vine. At that time, he momentarily ceased to write on the lipsticks, broke out of his strikers and decided to disclose the email to the newspapers. I hope it was paid enough to go from a tent to a Glasto motorhome the following year. The daughter of Vine and Goves was the victim of intimidation at school Bea Gove was tightened about her father at school Bea Gove / Tiktok The school cannot be an easy race for Gove children, who went to Holland Park, a full school of Notting Hill. Vine says her daughter Bea had trouble. When she was in 9th year, in 2017, she said to me now, there was a break between her and other children during the pride week, during which Michael's name appeared as “not only a conservative effing but gay”. The family received death threats in the post In the summer of 2017, the Goves moved to a five -bedroom house in Kensington. Vine says she wanted to leave their home in North Kensington because the region was plagued by gang pressure, prostitution and drug affairs and everyone knew exactly where we lived. However, shortly after moving, the security services informed them that their new address had been painted on a wall in Derry, Northern Ireland. Shortly after, their daughter Bea received an 18th anniversary card, hidden by post in Northern Ireland. Excitely, she opened it. Inside was a card that said '18 today! Yay! 'With an attached badge saying '18, woo! 'And inside, in letters cut out of a magazine or a newspaper, the following message: “Tell your father only if he does not [and here I won’t specify what he had to do, for security reasons] He will not live to see you with 19 years. Do not make it public. It will always be my constant memory of his 18th, says Vine.

