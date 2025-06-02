Erdogan salutes Russia-Ukraine for peace discussions in Istanbul as a “significant realization”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed to hold a summit involving the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, as well as the United States, transforming Istanbul into a “center of peace”.

Speaking after a meeting of the cabinet on Monday, Erdogan said that his greatest wish “was to bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul or Ankara.

“I would even like to bring [US President Donald] Trump Le Long, he said, while the Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul for a second cycle of negotiations.

Erdogan announced that if the leaders met in Trkiye, he will also meet them during this meeting so that we can transform Istanbul into a center of peace.

He praised Monday's talks as an important achievement despite the Sunday incident in Russia, which involved a massive night attack by Ukraine using 162 drones, targeting more than 40 Russian military planes, including A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22m3 heavy capable of transporting nuclear weapons.

Speaking of developments in Syria, he said: as Syria reaches stability and peace, we believe that all of its neighbors and all countries in the region will benefit.

Erdogan appreciated the decision of European countries to raise sanctions against Syria.

The Turkish president also announced that, alongside the Turkish company Ajet, the operation of regular flights to Syria, Syrian airlines will soon start flights to Trkiye.