Addressing the 81st annual general meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the growing aviation progress of India is supplied by Make in India. In 10 to 15 years, the aeronautical industry in India has the potential to evolve in a market of $ 10 billion by the national planeic manufacturing, structural components and electronics. With 2,200 aircraft orders that should reach India, there is an unprecedented growth range in the sector. “Today, India is becoming a world leader in the convergence of spatial appearance. Go beyond manufacturing and invest in the design of aircraft and components in India,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the development of infrastructure is a key priority. “India is investing in world class airports and the number of airports increased to 162 against 74. This expansion reflects the wider push of the government to improve connectivity and support economic development.” Stressing that coherent reforms were a key engine in the rapidly expanding aviation sector of India, the Prime Minister stressed the strengthening of the industrial growth of India, with the protection of interest in plane objects, adopted in Parliament this year. He pointed out that this legislation opens up new opportunities for global aircraft rental companies in India. He also underlined the incentives offered to Gift City, declaring that these measures made India an attractive destination for aircraft rental. The emergence of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) as the sunrise sector is a step towards the acceleration efforts of India to become a world center for the maintenance of aircraft. It noted that in 2014, India had 96 MRO installations, which now increased to 154 while 100% IDE in the automatic road, reduction of GSTs and tax rationalization measures have given new dynamics to the MRO sector of India. Modi has also described India's objective to establish a MRO Hub of $ 4 billion by 2030. Stressing that India should not be considered simply as an aviation market, but as the leader of the value chain, said Prime Minister, from design to delivery, India is an integral part of the world aviation supply chain. He said that the management and rhythm of India were on the right track, expressing confidence in continuous rapid progress of the country. He stressed that the growth of the aviation sector is reflected in new flights, new jobs and new possibilities, noting that the industry creates expanding opportunities for pilots, crew members, engineers and land staff. India has become the third largest interior aeronautical market in the world. The Udan program has propelled the ambition of more than 15 million passengers who have benefited from affordable air trips. The Prime Minister noted that India airlines continue to achieve two -digit growth, with 240 million passengers flying each year in favor of the total population of most countries in the world. It has planned that in 2030, this number should reach 500 million passengers. He noted that 3.5 million metric cargo tonnes are transported each year per air in India and this volume should increase to 10 million metric tonnes by the end of this decade.

