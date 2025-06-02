Trump amplifies the theory of bizarre robot conspiracy





Washington President Donald Trump shared a bizarre conspiracy theory on Saturday evening on social networks, saying that former president Joe Biden was executed in 2020 and replaced by a robotic clone, the last example of the president amplifying the false, from false equipment to his millions of followers.

Trump republished a diatriber to the fringe that another user had made on the social media platform of the presidents, Truth Social, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday. The White House did not respond to requests for comments on the position on Biden, which Trump has targeted almost daily since the start of his second term.

The president blamed Biden for all kinds of societal ailments and attacked his mental acuity, including with the specious theory that Bidens aid used an autopen to adopt policies and emit pardons without knowledge of Bidens. (Trump recognized that his administration uses the automatic system occasionally.)

Trump has long been a penchant for sharing demystified theories or online foundation, but his adoption of plots is not limited to social media. He also raised false claims inside the White House and surrounded himself with officials of the firm promoting such theories.

Last month, when he was sitting next to the president of South Africa in the oval office, Trump said that white South African farmers were victims of mass killings and showed an image intended to safeguard his assertion; The image was in fact conflict in the east of the Congo. Trump falsely said that white South Africans are victims of genocide, even if police statistics do not show that whites in the country are more vulnerable than other groups.

The first four years at the White House were filled with false or misleading statements depending on a count, he made 30,573, 21 per day and he shared conspiracy theories several times in the 2024 elections.

An analysis of the New York Times of thousands of publications and republication on Trumps' social networks over a period of six months in 2024 revealed that at least 330 of them described both a false secret conspiracy against Trump or the American people and a specific entity supposed to be responsible. They included suggestions that the FBI had ordered its assassination and accusations according to which representatives of the government had orchestrated the riot of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trumps republishes the conspiracy theory of robots one day after Biden told journalists that he felt good after starting treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Trump suggested that the diagnosis of Bidens last month was not new and had been hidden from the public.

This story was initially published on Nytimes.com. Read it here.

