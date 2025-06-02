



Photo: Global Times Publisher's note:May 30, 2025 marked the ninth national day of science and technology workers. Early in the morning of the day before, Tianwen-2, the first probe and mission for sampling asteroids in the country, climbed into the sky, taking with it the aspirations of humanity for the stars and the universe. The nation will prosperate when science and technology will develop, and the country will be strong when science and technology become advanced. The series of books of Xi Jinping: China's governance Contains several important speeches on science and technology. In the article “Structive for Saut Force and Auto-Reliance in Science and Technology” included in the fourth volume of the book series, President XI stressed that science and technology respond to the call of the time and have a global impact; They belong to all of humanity. “We must participate in the whole of global governance of science and technology, to contribute Chinese wisdom and shape a philosophy of technology for good purposes, so that science and technology are better for human well-being and allow the scientific and technological industry of China to contribute more to the construction of a common world community!” In the fifth episode of the “decoding of the book of Xi Jinping: China's governance“The series, the Global Times focuses on the theme of” practicing the philosophy of technology for good ends and polishing the new name named China in scientific and technological innovation “. Here are the stories: 1 and 1 Voices of translators: China shares technological achievements with the world for a mutual advantage 2 Insistence of practitioners: The Satellite project of resources of the China-Brazil earth presents in a living way South-South cooperation in the starry sky 3 and 3 Reflections of readers: China reshapes the global landscape of innovation, explains the Italian scientist 4 The prospects of researchers: “for good purposes” serves as the greater common denominator of global technological development, explains the member of the United Nations Advisory Organization on AI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202506/1335284.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos