Imran Khan refuses the polygraph test for the fourth time





In a significant development, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, once again refused to undergo a polygraphic test in prison, marking his fourth refusal linked to the current investigation into the incidents of May 9.

According to reports, a special Lahore police team arrived at Adiala prison around 12:45 p.m. on legal orders, aimed at carrying out a polygraphic test in the investigation. However, Imran Khan refused to participate in the interrogation process and refused to pass the test.

Sources have confirmed that the former Prime Minister did not appear before the Lahore police team. His refusal also prevented the team from carrying out the planned photogrammetric and vocal tests. After waiting inside Adiala prison for four hours, the team had no choice but to return empty -handed.

It was the fourth occasion that Khan refused to cooperate with Lahore police concerning the polygraphic test in prison. Previously, he had refused the same request three times. The last police team was managed by DSP Asif Javed and included experts from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

Polygraphic examination is part of the broader investigation into the violent protests that broke out on May 9, after the arrest of Imran Khan. These incidents have led to generalized material damage and clashes with the police, which prompted the authorities to pursue in-depth forensic probes to identify instigators and authors.

Khan's repeated refusals added another layer of complexity to the political and legal landscape already tense in Pakistan. With increasing pressure on the police to close the case, the position of the former Prime Minister should arouse additional debate and speculation.

While the investigation continues, all eyes remain on the fact that Imran Khan will eventually accept the polygraphic test in prison or persist with its position, feeding more controversy in an already very publicized case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aiknewshd.tv/2506020028-imran-khan-refuses-polygraph-test-for-fourth-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

