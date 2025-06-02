Prabowo-Mégawati becomes familiar, where is Jokowi? Do not attend Pancasila's birthday ceremony





Jakarta – The moment of proximity to Prabowo and Megawati stole the show. The two often speak before the start of Pancasila's birthday ceremony at Pancasila Building, Jakarta, Monday, June 2. Prabowo had approached Megawati and collaborated with her. Both whispered. Before the start of the path, Prabowo-Mega was also seen sitting in front and joking. They were accompanied by a certain number of important state personalities, such as the 6th vice-president, Tresse Sutrisno, the Minister of Foreign Affairs In Propiono and the Minister of State Prasetyo Hadi, president of the MPR Ahmad Muzani and the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming. The 10th and 12th vice-presidents of the Republic of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla were also present, but the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo was not seen during the event. The question is, where is Jokowi? Is the time of June 2 yesterday that Jokowi's “domination” in Prabowo's “domination” will soon disappear? Will there be a great thing prepared by the president of the Banteng and Garuda festival? Consult the full information on VOI.ID The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

