



Washington President Trump plans to speak by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week after tensions have broken out on Beijing continuous export restrictions on the rare earth elements used for batteries, industrial magnets and high -tech equipment. On Friday, Trump, who passed out about the status of a preliminary prices reduction pact, should not speak with XI on Monday, confirmed a White House official. China controls most world treatments for 17 rare metallic lands, which have economically significant applications for items such as lasers, wind turbines and electric cars. The United States and China agreed on May 12 as a result of discussions in Geneva, Switzerland, to reduce the tariffs of the sky which had brought the trade to a quasi-level with Washington reducing tasks on Chinese products to 30%, going to 145% and in Beijing reducing its own 10% levies of 125%. President Trump is expected to speak this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Francis Chung / Upi / Shutterstock Trump proclaimed the agreement as part of a desire to open the Chinese economy. But China continued to apply its new export restrictions on the elements of the rare earth, which prompted Trump's rage coinciding with last week announcement By the State Department, he would begin to revoke the visas held by tens of thousands of Chinese students in the United States. XI continued to restrict the exports of elements of the rare land, of which his country is the main processor. Getty images “The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!” The president wrote on social networks on Friday. The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, who negotiated the initial commercial reset last month, said Trump on Sunday intended to resolve the dispute as soon as possible. What China does is that they retain essential products for industrial supply chains of India, Europe. And that's not what a reliable partner is doing, “said Bessent à CBS Face The Nation. They retain some of the products they agreed to release during our agreement, perhaps this is a problem in the Chinese system, perhaps its intentional. See well after the president speaks with the president of the party. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Trump will raise the issue of the phone call. CBS News China massively treats the elements of the rare earth. Anthony Watson The prices on Chinese products were around 21% when Trump resumed power in January. He quickly slapped at an additional 20%rate, citing exports of illicit synthetic opioids such as Asfentanyl, which have made around 300,000 Americans in the past five years,according toCenters for Disease Control and Prevention Data. The trade war intensified in April when Trump announced his “reciprocal prices” on countries with large commercial imbalances. When Xi responded by increasing the prices on American products, a tit-for-tray spiral sent such high rates that trans-Pacific expeditions have dropped. President Trump, we are waiting, will have a wonderful conversation on commercial negotiations this week with President XI, this is our expectation, said the White House economist, Kevin Hassett, ABC News on Sunday. “I am convinced that when President Trump and Party President Xi have a call, it will be calculated.”

