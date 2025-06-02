Canada however to invite the PM Modi to the G7 summit from June 15 to 17 | World News

Toronto / New Delhi: Canada has not yet been invited, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the G7 summit for the first time in six years, people familiar with the case said on Monday. Although positive messages have been exchanged privately between New Delhi and Ottawa, this may not translate into a Modi visit to the G7 summit, people said. (Reuters file)

The Canadian government led by Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to host the G7 summit of this year in the Kananaskis station in Alberta from June 15 to 17. In addition to the absence of an invitation, the people mentioned above declared under the guise of anonymity that the land had not been prepared for a reset of the India-Canada relations.

Bilateral ties reached a hollow of all time after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September 2023 that Indian government agents were linked to the murder of the separatist Khalistan Hardep Singh Nijjar. India has rejected the accusation as absurd and since then, the two countries have expelled diplomats and demoted ties.

While Carneys' victory in the Canadian elections had raised the hope of a thaw in bilateral relations, people said that all the constituent elements were still not in place to get things done.

A meeting between higher leadership would have increased expectations for a breakthrough, but more work must be done for resetting the relationship, said one of the people.

Since 2019, the Indian Prime Minister has been invited to the awareness session of the G7 summit by France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Italy in recognition of countries and an increasing economic role in the global challenges.

The people said that India and Canada could start improving relations by naming high commissioners in the capitals of the other. The posts have been vacant since India withdrew his envoy last year after him and five other diplomats were appointed as people of interest in the investigation into the murder of Nijjars.

The Indian part also has concerns about the activities of Khalistanian elements in Canada, including the possibility of demonstrations during any high -level visit to the Indian side.

Organizations working in the commercial corridor between India and Canada and community groups had previously received indications that a visit may have been possible. A meeting with the CEOs of the main Canadian companies had to be held in Calgary and although the event was not canceled, it will no longer be on a scale initially proposed.

The Indian part had also explored the possibility of a visit to Vancouver and the holding of events there, including an interaction with the Indo-Canadian community. This is also pending, said people.

While the Government of Carneys wants to rebuild the bilateral relationship, the emphasis is now put on improving them gradually. Canada Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, who recently spoke on the phone with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, said as much in an interview with the media last week, when she said that renewal would occur a step at a time.

There is also pressure from pro-Khalistan and Anti-Indian groups on Ottawa not to invite Modi. Opinions in this regard have been expressed publicly and the secessionist group, Sikhs for Justice or SFJ, has planned demonstrations if Modi arrived in Canada.

Canada has officially announced invitations to any partner country so far, although Carney has declared that Ukraine, Australia and South Korea will be present at the G7 summit and that the leaders of Mexico and South Africa, G20 host this year, will also be in Alberta.