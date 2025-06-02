Politics
Canada however to invite the PM Modi to the G7 summit from June 15 to 17 | World News
Toronto / New Delhi: Canada has not yet been invited, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the G7 summit for the first time in six years, people familiar with the case said on Monday.
The Canadian government led by Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to host the G7 summit of this year in the Kananaskis station in Alberta from June 15 to 17. In addition to the absence of an invitation, the people mentioned above declared under the guise of anonymity that the land had not been prepared for a reset of the India-Canada relations.
Bilateral ties reached a hollow of all time after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September 2023 that Indian government agents were linked to the murder of the separatist Khalistan Hardep Singh Nijjar. India has rejected the accusation as absurd and since then, the two countries have expelled diplomats and demoted ties.
While Carneys' victory in the Canadian elections had raised the hope of a thaw in bilateral relations, people said that all the constituent elements were still not in place to get things done.
A meeting between higher leadership would have increased expectations for a breakthrough, but more work must be done for resetting the relationship, said one of the people.
Although positive messages have been exchanged privately between New Delhi and Ottawa, this may not translate into a Modi visit to the G7 summit, people said.
Since 2019, the Indian Prime Minister has been invited to the awareness session of the G7 summit by France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Italy in recognition of countries and an increasing economic role in the global challenges.
The people said that India and Canada could start improving relations by naming high commissioners in the capitals of the other. The posts have been vacant since India withdrew his envoy last year after him and five other diplomats were appointed as people of interest in the investigation into the murder of Nijjars.
The Indian part also has concerns about the activities of Khalistanian elements in Canada, including the possibility of demonstrations during any high -level visit to the Indian side.
Organizations working in the commercial corridor between India and Canada and community groups had previously received indications that a visit may have been possible. A meeting with the CEOs of the main Canadian companies had to be held in Calgary and although the event was not canceled, it will no longer be on a scale initially proposed.
The Indian part had also explored the possibility of a visit to Vancouver and the holding of events there, including an interaction with the Indo-Canadian community. This is also pending, said people.
While the Government of Carneys wants to rebuild the bilateral relationship, the emphasis is now put on improving them gradually. Canada Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, who recently spoke on the phone with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, said as much in an interview with the media last week, when she said that renewal would occur a step at a time.
There is also pressure from pro-Khalistan and Anti-Indian groups on Ottawa not to invite Modi. Opinions in this regard have been expressed publicly and the secessionist group, Sikhs for Justice or SFJ, has planned demonstrations if Modi arrived in Canada.
Canada has officially announced invitations to any partner country so far, although Carney has declared that Ukraine, Australia and South Korea will be present at the G7 summit and that the leaders of Mexico and South Africa, G20 host this year, will also be in Alberta.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/canada-yet-to-invite-pm-modi-to-next-month-s-g7-summit-101748883922310.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The joke of Gibran-Megawati, PDIP friction and Jokowi's family have been reduced?
- Trump and China Xi will probably talk very soon: the White House
- Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh at College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
- Mount Etna volcano in Sicily spews huge plumes of ash. #Volcano #Eruption #BBCNews
- CDC upgrades measles travel warnings, local doctors respond
- The sixth earthquake in Karachi in 24 hours
- Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Call probably this week, says the White House, in the midst of commercial price talks in a standstill
- US companies say Trump Trade War is hitting production while Dollar is three years to three years old | Trump prices
- India offers an excellent investment opportunity in the aviation sector: PM Modi
- Ukraine War dergest: Ukraine and Russia to release 1,000 prisoners each – while the kyiv team discusses “the atmosphere” during peace talks | World News
- The British government has prepared to take abramovich novel to justice to express $ 2.5 billion in the sale of Chelsea
- Provision of palm oil in the forest area