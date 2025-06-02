The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Avantika breaks down the recall of the struggle to save marriage: “I wanted to die ..”





The love story of Imran Khan and Avantika Malik was the most discussed in Bollywood. Especially because Imran never moved away from expressing that he was going out with a magnificent girl when he made his debut with Jaane you Yaa Jaane Na. Although it broke a lot of hearts of his female fans, they all liked Jodi of Imran and Avantika. However, they separated in 2019, which left a lot in shock, after which Imran left the world in the acting. Now, for the first time, Avantika Malik spoke of her struggle, faced with clinical depression and has trouble saving her marriage.

Avantika Malik talked about her marriage to Imran Khan

Recently, in an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Avantika Malik shared that she was out with Imran for nine years and that she was married to him for nine years. Avantika revealed that divorce was like death. She called it heartbreaking as a person who loses the family, the person you have made the most, and the separating part is difficult. Avantika almost broke out of her divorce and said:

“I was so afraid of not being able to take care of myself. Being alone felt like death. I was so afraid, I thought that I could not do anything by myself. I thought I would die, and I went by clinical depression, where I wanted to die, so I did not think that I would be seated here that I could never have imagined.”

Avantika Malik remembered her best to save her marriage

In addition, in the interview, Avantika revealed that she found the hardest away. During the longest, she could not believe that her separation really happened. Avanitka added that she had done her best to save her marriage because her parents' marriage collapsed. She had the pressure to make things work. Speaking, Avantika said:

“I would have found very difficult to move away and to say that it is everything. It is mainly because of the kind of human being that I am. I am extremely emotional. Another reason is that because the marriage of my parents did not work, I thought that I still did not have this pressure to make mine work. I was too categorical.

When Imran Khan recalled his difficult divorce from Avantika Malik

Divorce is not at all easy for people involved and even children. Like Avantika, Imran also had the most rough phase. In fact, he had lost a lot of weight, and his photos became viral on the internet, leaving the fans concerned. During an interview with Humans of Bombay, Imran revealed that there were days when he could not get out of bed. In 2019, he was at his weakest emotionally and physically.

Imran also described that even brushing your teeth and taking a shower was a monumental task for him. There were days when he did not even leave a bed and stayed in pajamas with a locked door.

What do you think of Avantika's revelation to operate his marriage?

