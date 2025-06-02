Who was complicated to take care of the relationship with Jokowi

Jakarta, Kompas.com – Executive director Triassic Politics Strategic Agung Baskoro mentioned the relationship between the 5th president as well as the PDI-P Ketum Megawati Soekarnoputri and vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka really good.

Because the problem that has been posed so far is not between PDI-P and Gibran, but with his father, namely the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“Regarding Mas Gibran, personal relations with Ms. Mega are good. Because the problems which were indirectly emerged, because Gibran had no` `Power '' during the presidential electoral competition of 2024,” Agung in Kompas.com told Monday (2/6/2025).

“It's true (the problem with Jokowi),” he continued.

Agung was seen, the relationship between Megawati and Jokowi would be complicated to be taken care of.

He considered that the problem between Megawati and Jokowi was more complex than the problem between Megawati and the 6th President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).

“It's complicated to clean it. Because it is more complex than history with Mr. Sby,” said Agung.

Consequently, Agung said that if there was a direction that PDI-P joined or leaned as a strategic partner of the Government of the President Prabowo Subaianto, it was not because of the presence or absence of Gibran.

However, more to weigh the dynamics of political and legal affairs that are around the PDI-P before the Congress.

Meanwhile, Agung sees the context of joke Megawati and Gibran is also a form of their maturity in democracy.

Remember that the two are present at formal events such as Pancasila anniversary.

“Beyond that, the formal situation of the state which surfaced and photographed the familiarity of the leaders of the nation was important because it sent a positive message to the public that the political elite was harmonious and` rûre '' in democracy, “he added.

Previously, previously revealed the secretary general of the Gérindra party, Ahmad Muzani, the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Rakabum had discussed with the general president of the PDI-P as well as the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawa SOEKARNOPUTRI on the touch of the commemoration of Pancasila de Pancasila at the Pancasila, Central Jakarta (2/2025).

Muzani said, both joked with a number of other officials waiting for the ceremony.

“Yes (discuss with Ms. Mega). Blanger too. I'm kidding us. What's in (space) Holding is me, there is Pak Prabowo,” said Muzani after the event on Monday afternoon.

He wears, the atmosphere dressing room Before the ceremony took place, it was crowded.

In addition to Megawati who is the president of BPIP Stering Board, there is also the 6th vice-president of Sutrisno test and the 10th vice-president and 12th juice Kalla.



