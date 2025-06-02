Trump threatens cultural institutions like PBS, NPR with proposed cuts





Before the members of the Congress vote on the budget package that President Trump is about to send them, they could consider looking at the adaptation of Hilary Mantels Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, which recently concluded on PBS Masterpiece.

In the last episodes, Henry VIII (Damian Lewis), upset (as usual) that things do not happen, orders the execution of his right arm, Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance). Henry will regret it, of course, but he is an impetuous and paranoid narcissist, with little sense of history and even less vision.

Cromwells Journey in Tower Hill is, in his own way, poetic justice. After all, he helped Henry develop the powers of the monarchy, making him the head of the Church of England as well as the Kingdom, and did not oppose the use of the blocking to do so.

Now, PBS, famous for reminding us, through documentaries and series like Wolf Hall, historical traps of power, faces the ax. Trump ordered the corp. For public broadcasting and other federal agencies stop public funding for PBS and NPR.

Trump has put a lot on his cutting block lately, including our system of checks and counterweights, civil rights, economics and far too many cultural contact stones. Like Henry VIII and many emperors, he wants not only political power but cultural domination.

Just as the White House more and more of Rococo reflects it on the Versailles-Knockoff style, its horrible truth and its reason for the executive order of American history is a fallacious and authoritarian mandate to redo not only from American history, but also of our arts and letters, sports and media in an endless reflection of its ideological image.

In addition to cutting funds for PBS and NPR, Trump has, via the decree, threatened to undo elite universities, including Harvard, who refuse to take the government's dictation on the curriculum and hiring policies. In his unleashing to eliminate unlocking, he dismantled the voice of America (the largest and the oldest international diffuser), personally resumed programming at the Kennedy Center and erased the conservative autonomy of the Smithsonian (Friday, he dismissed the director of the National Portraits Gallery, whether or not to be legally able to do it, saying that she was too partial).

In order to ensure that a single Trans athlete has not been able to compete without hindrance in a high school track event, he threatened to retain the federal funds of California (which contributes more than 12% of these funds, which makes it the largest donor state in the country).

Under Elon Musk, Trumps Department of Government Efficiency (a name that George Orwell could have invented), funded, among others, the American agency for international development, the National Institutes of Health and the National Park Service.

Trump recently suggested that Alcatraz be postponed to a working-class prison which, taking into account his draconian immigration policies, obliges to wonder how long before he decides to replace the torch of the statue of freedoms with a rating panel or completely destroying the United States in man in the high castle?

Many institutions that Trump is now threatening to restrict or destroy have made this country a democratic refuge and a cultural center for decades. They looked at the storms of war, economic disorders, civil disorders and the search for politics and remained, as Shakespeare said, a brand still fixed, adapting to atmospheric changes but essentially unchanged.

Unsurprisingly, some of the proposed cuts are disputed in court by PBS, NPR, Harvard and other besieged institutions. ABC reported in March that the Trump administration had been prosecuted three times for each working day of its presidency.

As many have pointed out, his plan to make America Grande implies again to destroy many things that made him excellent in the first place.

Who can explain, in part, his always mediocre demonstration in popularity polls.

To be fair, Trump has never been explicit on the history. But over the years, he underlined the economic boom at the turn of the 20th century and again in the years which followed the Second World War as moments when the United States was, by its lights, really great.

Many believe that Trump really hopes to return to relatively brief golden age, the years between 1870 and 1890 during which the captains of barons of industry / thieves prospered, largely helped by the expansion of the railways (in hand, it should be noted, Chinese and Irish immigrants).

But the real turn of the century saw the rise of the progressive era during which the thieves barons turned to philanthropy, funding medical research, libraries, museums and universities; The unions and the suffrage movement of women have triumphed; And President Theodore Roosevelt promulgated his square agreement, breaking the trustees, avoiding prices, protecting consumers and establishing national parks.

In the early 1900s, journalism, muckrakers, became very influential, sensitizing many social ills, including children's work, dangerous working conditions and the transformation of insanitary foods.

Likewise, during economic expansion after the Second World War, American politics was dominated by the Liberals Democrats still operating in the ethics of President Franklin Roosevelts New Deal, including the GI bill by which a generation of Americans attended the college. In Harvard, where the inscription almost doubled, almost half of the 1949 class was veterans of the Second World War.

It is therefore strange, at the very least, that Trump would choose to deceive these particular eras as the benchmarks he hopes that our country will return when he tries to destroy many institutions that have their roots at that time.

Voice of America was founded during the Second World War to counter the propaganda of the axes and continued to bring cultural and political democracy to countries under the authoritarian regime. It was so effective that Putin tried to block it. Trump is now closing and plans to advance the pro-Trump Onerica information network.

The Smithsonian has been committed with many presidents since its creation in 1846 (the vice-president still sits on the Council of Regents), in particular the two Roosevelts. But no one other than Trump has never tried to remove the museum from his independent conservation process by dictating what should and should not be presented in his many museums.

PBS, NPR and the Kennedy Center are more recent additions, but their objectives and their presences develop naturally from the type of federal funding for the arts and the media widespread in the progressive era and after the Second World War, when the presidential administrations, of both parties, agreed with expression of foundation.

Like the Constitution, our emblematic cultural institutions can develop to reflect the country they serve, but also as the Constitution, they cannot be threatened or eviscerated on the whim of the president.

While they are preparing to receive Trumps budget cuts, some Republican Congress members have already expressed their discomfort in the elimination of the proposed PBS. This swimming should be considered the symptom of a broader problem than a president should certainly be able to influence American culture, but it cannot be allowed to dismantle it.

As they consider their vote, our elected officials may want to question themselves of the history of American greatness. And then they should take a look at Wolf Hall: the mirror and the light.

