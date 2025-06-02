India, Paraguay can extend trade with Mercosur, says Prime Minister Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes the president of Paraguay, Santiago Pena, in Hyderabad House in New Delhi on June 2, 2025.

India and Paraguay can associate with the expansion of regional trade in Latin America, said Prime Minister Narendra Moda Monday, June 2, 2025). Mr. Modi welcomed the president of Paraguays Santiago Palacios and presented the Mercosur commercial block in Latin America as an arena where India and Paraguay can work in close collaboration. Mr. Pena who is at his first visit to India described India as a key strategic partner in his country. We see new cooperation opportunities in fields such as digital technology, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, health care, defense, railways, space and global economic partnership. We have a preferential commercial agreement with Mercosur. We can work together to enlarge him, said Modi in his remarks at the bilateral meeting between the two delegations. The visit of the president of Paraguays came in the context of unsubscribe in world trade after Donald Trump became the American president. Indiatric relations with Paraguay dates back to 1961 when bilateral diplomatic links were established. India opened its embassy in Paraguays Capital Asuncion in August 2022. Mercosur, a commercial block including Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay was created in 1991 and a framework agreement was signed between India and Mercosur on June 17, 2003. This agreement was followed by the Mercosur-India trade agreement (PTA) reported in New Delhi 2004. India with its vast population and world leadership in technology and innovation represents a key strategic partner for Paraguay. During my official visit, I had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whom we agreed to strengthen our bilateral relationship, said Pena. An official, who speaks in the file, said Paraguay has the potential to be a reliable regional partner in India because he follows a prudent foreign policy without annoying the main regional and global stakeholders. For India, a special attraction is the natural resources and minerals of Paraguay. The officials said Paraguay has always been careful about its foreign policy in a region dominated by Argentina and Brazil. Brazil, under the president on the left, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva and the right president of Argentinas, Javier Milei, occupy pole positions in Latin America and Mercosur.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-paraguay-can-expand-trade-with-mercosur-says-pm-modi/article69650033.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos