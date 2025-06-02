Applicants complained to the chief of the general national police r: Is the Jokowi gang remaining strong in the national police?





Jakarta, Mi – Political and Military Analysts of the National University (UNAS) Happy Ginting Open also votes on which will replace General Listyo Sigit Prabowo as chief of the national police. The rumor says that Polri officials with the rank of commissioner general (Komjen) starting with the letter R will fill the headquarters of the number one person from the national police. But according to the congratulations of many Polri officials with the rank of Komjen who started with the letter R. was the main secretary of Lemhanas Komjen Rz Panca Putra Simanjuntak who graduated from the Police Academy (AKPOL) in 1990. The Secretary General of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Komjen Rudy Highty Adinugroho, Inspector General (IRJEN) of the Ministry of Act and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) Komjen Reynhard Sautak Silitonga, and the Inspector General of the Ministry of the Micro, the Indonesian commissioner Komjen Rador-Radon. “But the most discussed is Komjen Rudy Haranto Adinugroho,” said Ginting in the Official Sinion Youtube account, confirmed by monitorindonesia.com, Monday (2/6/2025). President Prabowo Suubianto, he said, would not choose the chief of the national police who was at the three stages, but was more likely to refer to the group with two star, alias the inspector general who was currently head of the regional police. “Prabowo is trying to find figures that have no slices with the chief of the national police Listyo Sigit Prabowo,” said Ginting. So, said Ginting, names of the three -star generals who seemed so close to the chief of the national police Sigit. “At least they are close because the two AKPOL graduates 1991,” said Ginting. According to Ginting, the initial initials of R were discussed was not the rank of Komjen, but the inspector general who would soon be promoted to become a star with three. “In addition, he was appointed chief of the national police and was then made four stars,” said Ginting. The general listyo has been in office for four years. Meanwhile, there were certainly achievements and notes. But clearly, he is a figure in the confidence of President Jokowi. In the context of the transition of power, the national police as an institution also needs refreshments so as not to stagnate or to be in the shadow of the old interests. President Prabowo must prove that the orientation of the security policy is no longer dictated by the previous figures. This is where the importance of regeneration and selection of new figures which are more independent and fresh in an organization. Of course, the challenge is to ensure that the new police candidate is not only an extension of the previous power, both of the former president and the chief of the national police. The call record and performance will be a determinant. If Rudy is elected, the indication will also continue the tradition of the Jokowi era. Rudy was only a police chief in Banten, just like Listyo. Not a former Akpol, like Ahmad Lutfi, a former central Java police chief. If Rudy who will become the chief of the national police, he can be interpreted that the “gang jokowi” is still strong in the body of the national police. (A) Subject: Head of the National Police Jokowi Listyo



