What if the final IPL match is swept? Rain likely to play Spassport in RCB vs Punjab Kings Game at Narendra Modi Stadium – Sports News





IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS: The highly anticipated IPL 2025 final between the Royals Royal Bangalore and the Kings of Punjab, which will take place on June 3 at the Ahmedabads Narendra Modi stadium, faces an imminent threat of rains. Meteorological forecasts by Accuweather predict evening thunderstorms, which raises fear that the rain is disrupting which promises to be an epic confrontation. RCB and PBKS continue their first IPL title. RCB, which reserved its final place with a fairly fluid victory on eight titles on PBKS earlier in the tournament, has the advantage. However, the Punjab Kings rebounded strongly with a dominant victory over the Mumbai Indians during the May 1st match. The skipper Shreyas Iyers sleeves in the game was one for chandeliers. What happens if it rains for a while? With the potential of burnt or thunderstorms, fans and players hope that the rain will stay away long enough to decide a winner on the field. Match managers are prepared for delays, however, with up to 120 minutes of additional time allocated to end the match if the rain comes. What happens if the final match IPL is washed? If the weather launched entirely on June 3, there is a reserve day scheduled for June 4. But if the rains have their way, even then, IPL 2025 will crown its champion according to the ranking of the scene of the League. And that will give Punjab Kings the edge. The team exceeded the table of points with nine victories of 14 games. If the two days are swept away, Shreyas Iyer and Co. will be crowned champions of the season. Squad Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Raajat Patadar (C), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (WK), Jiteh Sharma (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikhara, Liam Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd Bhandage, Josh Hazlewar Thushra, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinan Singh Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehhal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod (WK), Josh Inglis (WK), Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Hardet Brar, Azmatullah Omrazai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Khan, Suryanssh Shdge, Mitch Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Kyle Jamieson

