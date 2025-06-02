The Senate is preparing to fight against Trump's big tax bill with GOP requests





President Trumpwant the Senate to reduce taxes even more than the House bill – and bring everything to his office for the signing by July 4

The Court blocks Trump's prices, saying that they go beyond legal authority

A commercial court has blocked President Donald Trump's prices, saying that they are exceeding his legal authority.

The Washington House Republicans have done their job, narrowly adopting the bill on the tax and the policies of President Donald Trump. Then: the Senate.

When the members of the Congress return to Washington on June 2 after a week -long break, the upper room will plunge into the bill of more than 1,000 pages which would extend income tax cuts, would implement new tax loss for wages and overtime, revise Medicaid and food coupons and put more money on Trump's deportation plan.

The president of the Mike Johnson room urged his counterparts from the Senate to “make the least modifications to this package as possible”, but the senators have other plans. At least a dozen senators have indicated that they would like to change the package before disconnecting them.

Trump Ally Elon Musk said he was “disappointed” in the house package, which would increase the deficit and “undermine the work that the Doge team does”. Speaking at the White House on May 30, he hopes that the Senate will reduce taxes even more than the reductions included in the bill adopted by the house.

I would like to see a greater tax reduction, Trump told journalists. “It will be a little upset.”

Some House Republicans have already faced the air and heckled in town halls while the participants melted the legislators for the bill on tax policy. GOP leaders urge members to “offend” on the new bill and to boast of party efforts to keep undocumented persons outside the service programs, reduce taxes and guarantee the southern border. It is the knowledge while the Senate begins to work on its part of the major legislative package.

Will there be public hearings on the Senate bill?

It is still not known whether the Senate will hold public hearings on legislation, as the Chamber has done on distinct parties of the bill.

What is clear is that they will try to move quickly. The Republicans want to adopt the legislation by July 4, which would only give them four weeks of work to approve it in the Senate, would negotiate through the rooms on any difference, tighten it again through the room and return it to the Trump office.

The real deadline, however, is at the end of July. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that the United States would have reached the debt ceiling during the month of August. He urged the congress to pass the package before avoiding a catastrophic financial defect. The package includes an increase of 4 dollars of the debt ceiling.

Eyes on Ron Johnson, Rick Scott, Mike Lee and Rand Paul

As in the House, the Senate Republicans have competing requests for changes in the bill.

Some republican senators, such as meaning. Ron Johnson de Wisconsin, Rick Scott from Florida, Mike Lee from Utah and Rand Paul from Kentucky have major concerns concerning the 3.8 dollars billions that the package would add to debt in the next 10 years.

Others, as a sense. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, are worried about the potential changes in Medicaid. The bill would reduce $ 625 billion in the low -income health care program while pushing around 7.6 million American covers, in part, implementing new work requirements for valid adults without children.

And senators such as Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; John Curtis, Rutah; And Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, is concerned about the fact that renewable energy tax credits have implemented under the law on the reduction of inflation of democrats whose companies in their states have benefited.

John Thune is on the hot seat

The head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, of the southern Dakota, will have to face a narrow margin in order to bring the bill through the finish line: he can only lose three republican votes while obtaining the majority necessary to do so, which does not assume parties' crossed democrats to support the legislative package.

Democrats criticized the package as a gift to the richest Americans while stripping the advantages of low -income people.

“When rural hospitals close because of this bill, when the drug treatment clinics close in Iowa and rural America because of this bill, more people will die at a younger age,” Senator Chris Murphy told CNN during a June 1 interview.

Any modification made to the Senate must be negotiated again alongside the Chamber before returning by the lower chamber, where the Republicans can afford to lose only three votes and pass the bill without a Democrat.

