The Pakistani army uses cashmere to line their pockets, Ploot Nation: Adnan Sami





Singer Adnan Sami castigated Pakistan in his last interview. The popular reading singer, who obtained his Indian citizenship a few years ago, blamed the Pakistani army for having exploited their own people and the problem of cashmere in front of the world to fill their pockets.

Sami appeared in the television show in India “AAP Ki Adalat” and exhibited the Pakistani establishment on the left, right, in the center. He said he was an artist, but he understands how the Pakistani army does not let his people and his government prosper.

“Those who say that I came to India with the best secrets, they should know that I am a musician, singer and composer. These generals have made romance on my tunes and danced on my songs. The whole establishment of the army, including ISI, wants to keep the problem of cashmere in the form of Islam,” he said.

The 53 -year -old man called the Pakistani army the nation's “looters”. He added that it is a strange country where any politician loved by the people is “wrapped”.

“But the reality is different. They feel from the cashmere problem to obtain donations and funds from other countries to line their pockets. They live a luxury life after looting the nation, while people have neither money nor food. The whole nation is led by generals,” he said.

Sami continued by mentioning popular Pakistani leaders Benazir Bhutto and Imran Khan – killed and put in prison, respectively. “In other countries, an army lives in a country, but Pakistan is a Paillard Waahid (single country), where the country was born in an army. The army even sells Cornflakes. Any politician who becomes popular is packaged,” he said.

“Then they finished Benazir Bhutto. At the time of today, Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan; he is a sports hero, but he was thrown into prison,” he continued.

Pakistan has no democracy, he said, adding that they wanted to wage war. “Of course. There is no democracy. Each time they wish, they dislodge the government, and each time the politicians (from India) try to reach an agreement, the army says that it will not suit them, Chalo, Kargil Kar Lo,” he explained.

Sami expressed how grateful he was as an Indian citizen and the Indian government to honor him a Padma Shri and recognize his talent. The singer recalled the day his mother died and the Pakistani government denied having delivered a visa to him. “I had to watch it in a funeral on the WhatsApp video,” he concluded.

Citizen Candian earlier, Sami obtained Indian citizenship in 2016. His father, Arshad Sami Khan, was in the Pakistani Air Force and was then appointed diplomat.

Posted by:

Vineeta Kumar

Posted on:

June 2, 2025

