



President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak this week, a senior White House official said on Monday.

The expected discussion follows a series of thrusts between Washington and Beijing which threaten to derail a provisional trade agreement that the two economic superpowers concluded a few weeks earlier.

The two leaders could speak head-on “very soon”, but probably not today, said the manager on condition of anonymity.

The American market indices opened the decline on Monday morning, while investors responded to the increasingly conflicting tone of public messages between the United States and China.

Trade between countries that are strongly reached on each other's activities were actually crushed in April, when Trump reached general prices on Chinese imports up to 145% and Beijing has issued high reprisals. The two parties agreed to reduce most of these prices for 90 days after a first cycle of commercial negotiations in Switzerland in mid-May.

But each nation has since accused the other of undermining the agreements concluded in Geneva.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has accused China of having renewed the exports of critical minerals to the United States slowly, while Beijing called Washington to issue a warning against the use of Chinese fleas.

On Monday, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce accused the United States of trying to “unilaterally cause new economic and commercial friction, increasing the uncertainty and instability of bilateral economic and commercial relations”.

Trump administration officials have recognized that progress in US-Chinese trade negotiations have slowed down. The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said Thursday that the breakdown of the Logjam “would force the two leaders to weigh themselves between them”.

But Trump evacuated frustration with China while the roadblocks emerged.

“China, perhaps unsurprisingly for some, completely violated its agreement with us,” Trump wrote in a social article on Truth on Friday.

“So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!” He wrote.

