The joke of Gibran-Megawati, PDIP friction and Jokowi's family have been reduced?

Jakarta, kompas.com – The meeting between the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri and vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia Gibran Rakabuming Raka During the Pancasila Day ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu), this morning, became the spotlight.

In fact, the two were mentioned by the president of the Indonesian people's advisory assembly, Ahmad Muzani, had the chance to speak and joke together on the touch of the Pancasila Day event earlier.

Responding to this, the Political Observer of the Islamic State University (Uin) Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, Adi Prayitno evaluated that the time of the meeting was a sign that the friction during the 2024 presidential election had been reduced.

“Yes, this is certainly a sign of the presidential residue of 2024 slowly began to decrease, the confrontation and the political friction of the electoral effect of 2024 does not seem too strong,” said Adi when he was contacted on Monday (6/6/2025).

Read also: Megawati and Jokowi Ruwet relations are deedd, observe: more complex than with Sby

According to him, it is possible that the tension between Megawati and the family of the 7th president of Ri Joko Widodo began to fade.

“Maybe because, over time and over time, the elections have passed for almost a year, it seems that it is indeed a political conflict between Pdip “Gibran and his extended family are not too strong in the presidential election,” he said.

Despite this, he held the meeting of the Megawati and Gibran meeting which seemed familiar, would not solve any problems.

One of them did not change the fact that Gibran and his family had been dismissed and were no longer part of the PDIP.

“So, it is familiar to joke, once again, it is only limited to the political language which appears on the surface which impresses that the two are not tense before, yes, not as rigid as before,” said Adi.

“But in principle, that will not change anything, that will not save anything in the context such as PDIP will forgive and open the door to Gibran and his extended family to be again part of the extended PDIP family,” he continued.

Read also: When Prabowo cooperated Megawati's hand, only SMSTs from the commemoration of the birth of Pancasila

In addition, he has considered PDIP in recent years, it was also impossible to transport Gibran to advance the next presidential election.

In addition, ADI continued, the PDIP political path is not only a question of losing to win the presidential election, but rather how to maintain the Marwa of its party.

“So, for me, it seems difficult and impossible to me, yes, if you see the political gesture of PDIP today to open the door to Gibran and even less wearing (during the presidential election of 2029), it seems difficult, but within 15 years over 20 years, perhaps PDIP executives have also forgotten the 2024 maneuver which could be forgiven,” said Adi.

As we know, there was a problem of tension between the president of the PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri and the family of the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

The tension peak occurred when Jokowi's son Gibran advanced as a vice-presidential candidate of Prabowo suffered during the presidential election of 2024.

In fact, PDIP transports Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD to political challenge.

Following the incident, PDIP finally dismissed Jokowi and his family, including Gibran, as a framework.



Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.

