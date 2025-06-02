India, Paraguay agrees to strengthen links in the sectors of clean energy, green hydrogen and biofuels





India and Paraguay have decided to further strengthen their links in sectors such as clean energy, green hydrogen and biofuels. The decision was made at the conference at the delegation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Paraguay Santiago Pea Palacios in New Delhi today. The two countries have also expressed their commitment to overcome the threat of cybercrime, organized crime, drug trafficking. Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Paraguay are together in the fight against terrorism. Mr. Modi said that the two countries have many potential ways in the sectors, including digital technology, agriculture, defense, railways, space among others. He said that Paraguay is an appreciated partner in South America and that the two nations are linked by shared values. He said there is a huge potential to stimulate business links. Earlier, the Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar, also met President Palacios and appreciated his positive feelings and advice to improve cooperation in India-Paraguay in many areas. A understanding of understanding was signed between India and Paraguay to establish a mixed commission mechanism between the two nations. Mr. Palacios is visiting three days in India. The president went to Rajghat and paid tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi. He must also meet President Doupadi Murmu and vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar. President Pea will also visit Mumbai, before returning to Paraguay on Wednesday. In Mumbai, President PEA will meet state political leaders, business and industry representatives and technological leaders. India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations in 1961, promoting warm and friendly ties between the two nations during the decades. The two countries have developed cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals and information technology. Paraguay is an important trading partner for India in the Latin American region. Several Indian companies in the auto-mobile sector and pharmaceutical products have their presence in Paraguay. Paraguayan companies also have their presence in India, contributing to economic ties between the two nations. The two countries share common opinions on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change, renewable energies and the fight against terrorism.

