Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will speak this week to facilitate trade tensions





US President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping should have a telephone conversation this week, the White House said. The crucial talks between nations came a few days after Trump accused China of breaking an agreement to reduce prices and commercial restrictions. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump and Xi will probably talk about it. It is the third senior official to provide an appeal between the two leaders in order to resolve the differences related to the tariff agreement last month in Geneva and other commercial issues. US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on the CBS program on Sunday “facing the nation” that Trump and Xi would speak “very soon” to settle business disputes. These include disagreements on significant minerals and the limits of China to export certain minerals. Trump said on Friday that he was convinced that he would speak to Xi. However, China said in April that the two leaders had not spoken recently. Trade discussions are progressing Last month, Scott Bessent led negotiations with China in Geneva, which led to a brief judgment in the trade war between the two biggest economies in the world. However, things have evolved slowly since then. “There is still a lot of work to do,” said Bessent at Fox News last week. The American-China agreement interrupted high prices for 90 days. As a result, stock markets around the world have increased. However, the agreement did not address the main causes of Trump prices on Chinese products. The public economy and the commercial strategy oriented towards the export of China has long been criticized by the United States. Meanwhile, an American commercial court judged last Wednesday that Trump was going beyond his power when he put most of his prices on Chinese imports and other countries using emergency powers. However, a federal court of appeal canceled this decision the next day, keeping the prices in place while he examines the case. The court asked for the answers from both parties in early June. With Reuters' entries Posted by: Singh Satyam Posted on: June 3, 2025

