Jokowi is considered to be more and more in a hurry, the insistence on the dismissal of Gibran and the controversy of the diploma continues to strengthen

Gelora.co – Former President Joko Widodo faces an increase in political pressure after the TNI retirement forum has officially submitted a request letter to the DPR, one of which contains the insistence of a dismissal against vice-president Gibran Rakabum Rakabum.

General TNI (ret.) Entertain Sutrisno gave his blessing for this stage, mentioning the requirements of retired retirees concerning fundamental questions for the nation and the State.

“I pray that the heart of the DPR is open,” Sutrisno said in a statement after receiving a retirement delegation at his residence in Menteng, in the center of Jakarta.

The meeting attended senior military personalities, including the Admiral (ret.) Slamet suffered, lieutenant-general (ret.) Soeharto, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Sunarko, Marsda (ret.) Amin Syah Budiono, and the initiator of the forum, Dwi Cahyo Suarsono.

Retired retirees submit eight requests that have been examined and supported by documents, one of which highlights the disadvantage of the Gibran appointment process as vice-president.

They claimed the decision of the Constitutional Court which paved the way to Gibran as being contrary to the law, in particular after the honorary council of the Constitutional Court decided that Anwar Usman, Uncle Gibran and the chief judge of the Constitutional Court at the time, violated a serious ethics.

“The public nicknamed Gibran as an” illicit child of the Constitution “,” said the political observer and the main journalist Hersubeno Arief in the YouTube channel Hersubeno Point, quoted by Poskota on Monday, June 2, 2025.

According to the 1945 Constitution, the accusation process involved the DPR, the Constitutional Court and the MPR. The DPR must first request the legal opinion of the Constitutional Court. If the Constitutional Court indicates that the conditions are met, the MPR can make the final decision.

Politically, the opportunity for dismissal would still be wide open. “It is very possible that taking the first initiative be PDIP,” said Hersubeno.

The PDIP relationship with Jokowi would deteriorate very, especially after the accusation of frame the question of the online game which led to the coordinated minister of Budi Gunawan, PDIP Cadre.

Meanwhile, the Golkar party which is now led by Bahlil Lahadalia, a Jokowi near person, should reject the dismissal. However, the Party political leadership remains dynamic, according to the attitude of Prabowo Subaianto, the elected president and the general president of the Gérindra party.

“Golkar's tradition is to always follow who is the sovereign. In this case, of course, the sovereign is Pak Prabowo,” said Hersubeno.

The political situation has become even more complicated when the question of an allegedly Jokowi false diploma was detached. Although Bareskrim said that the Jokowi diploma is original, the pressure of public opinion continues to strengthen.

Jokowi reported several figures, such as Roy Suryo, Dr. Rimmon and Dr. Tifa, which doubted the authenticity of his diploma. However, the judicial process against them is considered not to be smooth.

“It is not so easy for the regional police to treat Roy Suryo and his friends,” said Hersubeno, doubting the power of the Bareskrim investigation.

Overall, Jokowi is now faced with two main frontal fronts: a trial for the validity of his diploma and his political pressure on the position of Gibran.

In the unstable political constellation before the inauguration of a new government, the dynamics between Jokowi and Prabowo was also increasingly in the spotlight.

“In the past, Pak Harto, who was so strong, could be in a short time,” concluded Hersubeno, recalled that all the possibilities were always open.