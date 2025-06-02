No official invitation for the G7 summit, Modi should jump for Canada's meeting





Listen to the article It is unlikely that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the next G7 summit in Canada because he did not receive an official invitation, according to Indian media. This marks the first time in six years that India will not be present at the high -level gathering of world leaders. PM Modi did not invite to the G7 summit in Canada, government officials from the government. It is the first time in six years that India has not been invited to the G7 conference, representing our diplomatic isolation. pic.twitter.com/p37hoy5wo8 – Tejasswi Prakash (@ tiji0prakash) June 2, 2025 The summit, scheduled for Kananaskis, Alberta, from June 15 to 17, is organized by Canada – bilateral relations tense with India. Tensions have been reinforced by the allegations of Canada of Indian involvement in the murder of a PRO-Khalistan separatist chief on Canadian soil in 2023. The controversy focuses on the June 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian citizen and vocal defender of the Khalistan, a separatist movement for the Sikhs. Ottawa publicly accused Indian involvement agents, triggering a diplomatic fallout. In response, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including the chief of the mission. In October 2024, the Canadian authorities also degenerated their assertions, accusing the Indian Minister of Internal Affairs Amit Shah – an influential figure from the Modi – orchestrating conspiracies to target Sikh separatists abroad. Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison told a parliamentary panel that he had informed an American newspaper of Shah's alleged role. According to the Times of India and other local outlets, Modi did not receive an official invitation to the summit. While India has participated in each G7 summit since 2019, the absence of this year highlights the current tension in Canadian-Indian relations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2549123/indias-modi-likely-to-not-attend-g7-summit-in-canada The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos