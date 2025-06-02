Imran again refuses lying detection tests





Rawalpindi:

Former Prime Minister Incarcerated, Imran Khan refused on Monday to undergo a lie detection test for the fourth time and a team made up of police and members of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) returned after waking up at Adiala de Rawalpindi prison for four hours.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had enabled the police to lead the text on Imran in the case of the cases deposited against him and a certain number of PTI leaders after unprecedented vandalism incidents in which dozens of army installations were attacked on May 9 and 10.

According to sources, an investigation team from the Lahore police managed by DSP Asif Javed arrived at Adiala prison at 12:45 pm to carry out a polygraph, photogrammetric test and vocal counterpart tests.

PFSA members were also part of the investigation team, including Muhammad Aslam inspectors, Tasaddaq, Saleem, and technical expert Abid Ayub.

When they arrived, the prison authorities informed the founder of the PTI, but he refused for the fourth time to join the investigation. Sources said Imran had been informed that the investigation team had come with a court order, but he again refused to undergo the tests.

After Imran's refusal to cooperate in the investigation process, the teams had to return after a long wait.

Earlier, Imran Khan had stipulated that he would only participate in the investigation and would suffer the tests in the presence of his lawyers.

However, when the investigators returned with his present legal advisor, he provided a written response indicating that article 13 allows him to protect himself against being forced to become a witness against himself or to help produce evidence that can be used against him.

Lahore ATC-I Manzer judge Ali Gill on May 14 allowed the police to carry out polygraphic and photogrammetric detection and Imran Khan's voice analyzes in twelve May 9.

The judge had ordered the completion of the tests within 12 days, saying that the accusation could meet the founder of the PTI at Adiala prison during this period.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Lahore, the leaders of the PTI Akram Raja and Malik Ahmed Khansaid, there is no restriction on the sons of Imran Khan to return to Pakistan and participate in politics.

Sonskasim and Suleimanhave of the founder of the PTI remained throughout their lives in the United Kingdom with their mother – the first wife of Imran, Jemima Goldsmith,

In a rare interview published on social networks on May 13, Kasim and Sulaiman spoke of the alleged “suppression of democracy” in Pakistan and the lack of basic installations for Imran Khan in his prison cell. They said their father was kept in prison “accusations that attracted”.

They also urged US President Donald Trump and the international community to help free their father from the prison, appealing to “people of influence” around the world to put pressure on his release. With the contribution of our correspondent to Lahore

