







Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate the Katra-Baramulla train service in the first week of June, June 6 being the provisional date, Daily Excelsior reported. Daily Excelsior These latest preparations are underway for the launch of the train service from Katra, the SHRI MATA Vaehno Devi Shrine base camp in Baramulla. The Prime Minister should point out the Katra train and practically Baramulla. It will also be for a gathering at the Katra stadium and will visit the Key rail monuments, including the Rail Chenab bridge and the Anji Khad cable bridge in the Rasi district. Initially, only the Vande Bharat Express will work between Katra and Baramulla. Delhi's direct trains or other parts of the country in cashmere will not start immediately. Passengers will have to change their trains in Katra, then to Jammu once the station expansion is finished, perhaps by August or September. The launch, initially scheduled for April 19, was delayed due to bad weather and later by the terrorist attack on April 22. The subsequent operation Sindoor, carried out by Indian forces from May 7 to 10, also contributed to the delay. The officials noted that the new trains link would benefit the next Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 3. Special trains could be carried out in the event of disturbances of the highway caused by landslides triggered by monsoon on the Jammu-Srinagar road, in particular between Ramban and Banihal. A new track safety verifier was completed as a result of recent security problems, with increased personnel deployment and improved infrastructure. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) (USBRL) project was implemented in phases. The section remaining 17 kilometers between Rasi and Katra was completed three months ago, which allows you to succeed in trains, including the Vande Bharat. The entire project cost approximately 41,000 explodes of rupees. On January 4, a successful test of an electrical train was carried out on the Katra-Banihal section, marking a key step in the project. The cashmere will receive a Bharat Vande Bharat train specially designed at high speed connecting Katra to Srinagar, making it the third Vande Bharat service in Jammu-et-Cachemire.





