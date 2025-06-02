Elon Musk is due to Donald Trump a colossal sum of money





Billionaire Elon Musk should still President Donald Trump an $ 100 million out of the $ 300 million he hired to elected the reality TV star.

It is according to the Wall Street Journal, which reports that now that the Bromance between the two has apparently ended, Musk does not keep the money. Trump advisers said the latest $ 100 million check has not yet arrived, perhaps in the most concrete sign of a widening of the fault between the two figures larger than life.

Just last week, Muskshows was at his own goodbye to the White House with a mysterious eye of black butter, the perfect symbol for a few bruised weeks marked by animated exchanges and an alleged fight.

Although Musk and Trump had an intense public friendship during the elections and the first days of the administration, the White House has more and more used to control the damage to keep an unleashed musk.

More recently, according to the WSJ, Musk has become so exasperated after learning a meeting between Trump and the CEO of Openai, Sam Altman, one of his most insulting enemies that the meeting was postponed to appease it. Altman ended up never appearing at a public event planned with Trump, according to the WSJ.

Musk argued that his efforts to brutally reduce the government's budgets have never been taken sufficiently seriously in Washington, while Trump officials made fun of his childish behavior and his creaky humor.

According to the WSJ, Musk's decision-making in the so-called ministry of government efficiency has frequently went behind the back of Trump officials, forcing the president himself to appoint a Musk baby-sitter.

Musk frequently pushed the heads with the main names of Trump and would have been furious at the president's plans to deploy extreme prices, which caused endless chaos for the world economy.

Last month, Musk also turned against Trump's so-called “major bill”, arguing that it added billions of dollars to the deficit unnecessarily and “undermines the work of the Doge team,” he told CBS News.

Before his departure, the CEO of Mercurial had reduced his time to the White House up to seven days a week to occasional visits.

In short, there are many reasons to believe that the relationship has finally increased in flames, in dismissal a few turbulent months.

Meanwhile, Musk continued to licked his injuries. Tesla saw sales and income abandon a cliff largely due to its adoption of extreme right ideologies and the extremely unpopular deduction of the federal government.

For his part, Trump argued that his relationship with Musk is still so healthy.

“Elon does not really leave,” he said at the goodbye of Musk last week. “It will be back and forth.”

It's hard to imagine. Musk has once promised to reduce 2 billions of dollars on public spending, a figure which seems to have been disabled by several orders of magnitude and even it would be at best a charity interpretation.

“Was it all bullshit * t?” Trump recently questioned advisers on the failed Musk levels to reduce such a figure of the budget, as cited by the WSJ.

