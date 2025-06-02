Politics
The US government believes that business tensions with China can be resolved with a conversation between Trump and Xi Jinping
Las Trade tensions between the United States and China They can be resolved during a conversation between the presidents Donald Trump Y Xi Jinping That it will take place very soon, they have suggested the senior officials of the United States government Sunday.
On Friday, Trump Reaviv has disputes with China by accusing Beijing of not respecting the terms of the distension agreement negotiated between the two adoptions on May 12 in Geneva.
Washington and Beijing had concluded an agreement to temporarily suspend commercial escalation, which increased tariffs on 125% American products and on Chinese products to 145%.
After two days of meetings, the two powers agreed Temporarily reduce your prices by 30% and at 10%, respectivelyAnd is committed to continuing conversations to reach a commercial pact.
China retains essential products for the supply chain of India and Europe, and this is not what a reliable trading partner is done. I hope that when President Trump and the President of the Communist Party, Xi Jinping, they communicate, it can be resolvedconfirmed the secretary in the United States of the Treasury, Scott betsIn an interview with El Channel CBS.
According to him Wall Street JournalThe problem is due to The slowness of China to grant new export licenses for rare land and other components necessary for semiconductors and the car.
The fact that China retains some of the products to be provided in our agreement may be due to a failure of the Chinese system or perhaps intentional. We will see what will happen after the meeting between Trump and Xi, Aadi in two, referring to the theme of rare earths.
When asked when the dilogo takes place, the US secretary of the Treasury replied: I think we will see something very soon.
In an interview ABCAlso Sunday, Kevin HassettThe main economic adviser of the White House, suggests that direct contact between the two leaders can take place this week.
I think that (China) simply takes the time to implement the agreement (…) We take certain measures to demonstrate our opinion in this regard, said the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lungick, in another television interview.
Our president knows what he has to do and find a solution, I'm sure, AADI.
Mircules, the United States International Court BLOCK at least 10% claimed by Trump, as well as taxes Canada, Mexico and China As part of the fight against fentanil, considering that only Congress had powers to do so.
In the decision, seen by the AFPThe judges ruled that the president could not invoke the law on emergency economic interventions of 1977 (IEEPA) to impose by an executive decree an unlimited supplement to the products of almost all APs.
A court of appeal to which the government blocked this resolution, awaiting a decision at the bottom of the issue.
In ABCKevin Hasset indicates that the appeal to the 1977 law responded to a National emergency.
We have explored all possibilities to implement the price agenda of President Trump. Jamieson GreerThe main commercial lawyer, said the IEPA approach we adopted was the highest and strongest. This is plan A, says Hassett.
We are absolutely convinced that plan A is all we need. But yes, for any reason, a judge said that it was not a national emergency, although the number of Americans who died by the fentanil is higher than that of all wars of the United States (…), We will go for other alternativesaggregation.
He also indicates that the United States must ensure its steel supply, as well as Europe, not to depend on the Chinese spill in this area.
This question should be addressed during a conversation on the commercial negotiations that President Trump could have this week with President XI, Indic.
(With AFP information)
