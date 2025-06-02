Ngabalin believes that the servant Jokowi who is loved by God, ask those who were immediately injured

The former expert staff of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ali Mochtar Ngabalin was furious against the actions of those who continued to disturb Joko Widodo by questioning the authenticity of the diploma. Bentengsumbar.com – Former expert office of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ali Mochtar Ngabalin is furious against the actions of those who continue to interfere with Joko Widodo by questioning the authenticity of the diploma

Jokowi gave an example, Roy Suryo and the actions must be rewarded by criminal sanctions

In fact, Ngabalin asked the police to immediately hold Roy Suryo and the people who interviewed the Jokowi diploma

“He should be granted first, the expert is false (Roy Suryo). He plays the effect of the truth of the illusion, the lies that are delivered several times will be true (illusory truth effect),” said Ngabalin by City News of his personal personal account, Sunday (1/6/2025)

Besides Roy Suryo, Ngabalin Ultimatum The people he plans to try to “hurt” Jokowi

He asked people to repent immediately because he injured a jokowi that he thought he was a figure that was loved by God

“Do not injure Jokowi. He is a servant who is loved by Allahswt. You will be broken to be destroyed, disorderly if you fight good people. I have witnessed closely. He was prayed by many people. Until now understand huh? Tks.

Accusing the controversial diploma as a “big project”

Previously, Ngabalin said he had been surprised and regretted negative accusations from the figure of Jokowi, who had been widely known and had explored various parts of Indonesia at his service.

“I also came to Mr. Jokowi, then I had the chance to chat with him on this subject (case of diploma),” said Ali Ngabalin, launching programs on the Sindonews YouTube channel.

“This person is extraordinary in the history of global politics, Jokowi is the mayor of two periods, the governor, president of two periods, how can we accuse his false diploma?” He added.

“This person must be ethical in terms of food research,” said Ali Ngabalin.

He said that journalists from the Jokowi diploma should seek food in the right way, not by releasing the accusation.

“Find a halal style.

According to him, there is a hidden goal possessed by journalists from the Jokowi diploma.

“Now we can see, we are precisely. If you are seen, each statement is completely developed,” said Ngabalin.

“The size is easy, we just have to value. When it came out in blasphemy, what is this creature called? As this nation has no civilization,” he said.

He joined journalists from the Jokowi diploma wanted to be famous in a unfavorable way.

“Find money by civilized and Halal. Don't be that, it's a former republican official, developed people, well,” added Ngabalin.

In fact, there had to be a number of Jokowi diploma journalists who had entrusted him.

“I know anyone who was, who shouted that I knew. Oh Anu came to me 'why is Jewowi like me li'.”

“Oh that I know, I know everything, I see. So I understand everything,” he said.

Ngabalin has disclosed a major project with a lot of money behind the Jokowi diploma case.

“I wrote a false diploma project for years of money.

“Surely a lot. If Indonesia is very professional,” said Ngabalin.

“The Fake Degree Project is a call for tenders with money,” he added.

With Jokowi's report Ngabalin hopes it can be an important lesson.

“We will wait for it later. I also hope it will be an important lesson,” he said.

He said that the Jokowi diploma case project also had a goal.

“After having ceased to become president, his child becomes a representative, otherwise now there is nothing but there is none, except how to block Gibran for the future.”

“While Prabowo-Gibran has only 6-7 months, it's funny. So it's a bit sophisticated, it's easy to read,” said Ali Ngabalin.

Roy Suryo again questioned the Bareskrim Declaration

Telematics Roy Suryo expert said Joko Widodo's diploma was not synonymous with the three comparative diplomas from the same generation UGM.

Roy's new discovery further strengthened his accusation that Jokowi’s diploma was false.

Roy said that by making his own comparison between the Jokowi diploma and the three comparison diplomas.

Namely with diploma number 1115 in the name of Frono Jiwo, number 1116 in the name of Alm Hari Molyono, and number 1117 in the name of Sri Murtiningsh.

Roy said the identification he had made was honest and open.

But he did not respond if the three comparison diplomas were the same diploma used by Bareskrim or not.

He also challenged Bareskrim to be open to the diploma.

“Please ask the criminal investigation unit, which is clear if I am honest, nothing is covered at least,” said Roy Suryo on Saturday (05/31/2025) quoted in Tribunnews.com.

“Now it depends on the opening of the criminal investigation answering the question of who is the owner of the diploma I have transmitted,” continued Roy.

He said that yesterday, Bareskrim had not opened up to reveal three comparison diplomas in the Jokowi diploma survey.

Consequently, Roy also compared this Jokowi diploma with three comparison diploma samples.

“If the criminal investigation unit would not openly dare the three other diploma samples used as a comparison sample, then here for the disclosure of information and science, three diploma samples were easily displayed in the virtual universe,” said Roy.

“Because it was clearly published by themselves and by the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Dr. Sigit Sunarta, interviewed by journalists from Kompas ago in 2022,” continued Roy.

In particular the letter Z in the “degree” and the last letter of the “master”).

Roy Suryo said there was a difference with a photocopy of a diploma called three other Jokowi diplomas.

Roy Suryo explained that the position of the letters Z in the words “diploma” and the last letter in the words “baccalaureate” in the three diplomas number 1115, 1116 and 1117 are exactly the alias.

“Vertical and horizontal positions, but not identical compared to the diploma number 1120.”

Roy Suryo also explained that Z of the word “diploma” of the three comparative diplomas was more alias more on the UGM logo compared to the Jokowi diploma which was seen before the upper alias entered a little on the UGM logo.

“Also the position of the last letter (in the Word Scholar) on the three comparison diplomas, at the same time” on the left “alias” always “always” in the UGM logo, compared to the Jokowi diploma which is more “on the right” more right / to the right “of the UGM logo so that the two” feet “are almost separated from the UGM logo”, he explained.

Projo Success Asumber Jokowi Diploma

In addition, the secretary general (secretary general) of the volunteer Pro Jokowi (Projo) Handoko said he was convinced that the Jokowi diploma was original.

He said this when answering an investigation related to the question of this Jokowi diploma.

“We respect the results of a public opinion survey. We also think that the S1 Jokowi diploma is original or non -false,” said Handoko on Sunday (1/6/2025).

Handoko added that the case of false diplomas had also been managed by Bareksrim Polri, and among a series of witnesses and the results of the legal laboratory test indicated that the 7th presidential diploma of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo was original.

“The case of the false diploma accusations is managed by the national police. The results of the survey guarantee that the S1 Jokowi diploma is original,” said Handoko.

With the brightness of this case, Handoko hopes that all questionable parties can now believe that what is debated linked to false diplomas is not proven and it is to be hoped that those who previously reported the case to the authorities could be responsible for their reports.

“Projo encourages the public to obtain the clarity and the certainty of the police. The parties reported will also be responsible for their accusations,” he concluded.

He is known in the survey on indicators, up to 75.9% of respondents claimed to know and had heard of the false graduated diploma case, and only 24.1% of the others said the opposite.

Executive director of the Burhanuddin Muhtadi indicator said that 66.9% of survey respondents said they did not think Jokowi falsified a diploma.