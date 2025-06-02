The Prime Minister of London, Keir Starmer of Great Britain, promised on June 2 to bring his country to preparation for war fighting, announcing plans to build up to 12 new attack submarines and invest billions of pounds in weapons, to strengthen for a world captured between a hostile and aggressive Russia and a dismissal of the United States.

The ambitious rearmament is part of a strategic defense exam by the government, which has set up the new threatening landscape and called for increased drone production and the storage of more ammunition and equipment.

The threat to which we are now confronted is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than at any time since the Cold War, said Mr. Starmer on June 2 in a shipyard in Glasgow, Scotland. He underlined the war in Europe, new nuclear risks, daily cyber attacks and the growth of Russian aggression, in British waters and heaven.

As if to underline his disturbing message, Mr. Starmer presented his plans a few hours after one of the most intense air bombing of the three -year war in Ukraine, with Ukrainian drones hitting air bases deeply in Russian territory.

The strategic journal, led by Mr. George Robertson, former secretary general of NATO, was created last year shortly after Mr. Starmer won a general election. But his task was faced with a new emergency in the midst of the growing evidence of President Donald Trumps weakened the commitment to European security and his ambivalent attitude and, sometimes, ungrateful to President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Among its recommendations: the purchase of 7,000 long -range weapons British built and the creation of a new cybercommand, as well as an investment of 1 billion, equivalent to $ 1.7 billion, in digital capacity. The money will be invested in the protection of critical British submarine infrastructure as well as in drones, which have proven to be very effective in the war in Ukraine.

More than 1.5 billion additional funds will be placed in the repair and renewal of housing for the military to help recruitment and retention in the British army, where the figures have fallen to the lowest level from the Napoleonic era.

This is the most ambitious defense review for a generation. It was necessary to be, said Mr. Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director general of the Royal United Services Institute, a research organization in London. Great Britain, he said, faces two fundamental challenges simultaneously: a geopolitics and a technology.

On June 2, the government highlighted the advantages of the domestic economy to invest in the rearmament, but the question that weighs on the new strategy is how much, in the short tax times, Great Britain can afford to spend.

Mr. Starmer promised to increase British expenses to 2.5% of the gross national product, paying it by diverting the resources of aid abroad. Addressing the BBC, he declared that Great Britain was to continue from there, but added that he could not set a specific date so that this number would amount to 3% until it is sure where the money would come.

In a statement, the government said that its fleet of nuclear submarines conventionally armed would be considerably extended, with up to 12 new ships to be built within the framework of a security alliance with the United States and Australia, known as Aukus, which is designed to counter increasing influence.

Questions about the pact increased because Mr. Trump reported less commitment to distant military alliances.

Chalmers said British commitment to build more submarines was not coverage against the total disengagement of the United States. But he can ensure some assurance against a scenario in which the United States is no longer ready to export complete submarines to Australia.

The government has described the new strategy as a historical change in our deterrence and our defense: to move to fighting to deter threats and strengthen security in the Atlantic Euro region.

The journal also called on young people to study at school on the role of the armed forces as part of a national conversation aimed at strengthening the preparation of countries for war and for an expansion of 30% in the number of cadets. The legislation must be introduced to give the government more reserve powers in the event of climbing towards the war, suggests the exam. These could include plans to allow the mobilization of reserves and allow access to private sector infrastructure and industry.

Speaking on June 2, Starmer had trouble tesling the British’s commitment to NATO and the Transatlantic Alliance, a strategy he pursued by assiduously cultivating Mr. Trump on security and trade issues.

The journal also suggested that the purchase of fighter planes capable of dismissing tactical nuclear weapons, a potential avant-round sign of the decline in British dependence on the American nuclear aegis.

Writing on social networks, Mr. Mike Martin, a legislator for the Liberal Democrats and a military veteran, said that the details known so far on the examination were a sign that the British government no longer fully trusts the Americans to engage in European security.

He wrote: The Drop Dead gift is abandoned nuclear weapons, adding that this is a key capacity that the United States provides which allows nuclear climbing without going so far as to destroy Moscow with nuclear weapons from our submarines.

British governments have produced defense criticism at least once a decade since the Second World War: the last was carried out in 2021 and updated in 2023.

Mr. Robertson, who is now a member of the Lord House, was assisted by Ms. Fiona Hill, former adviser to the first Trump administration, and Mr. Richard Barron, former deputy chief of British defense. Ms. Hill, an expert of British origin in Russia, became a vocal criticism of relations with Mr. Putin after leaving the National Security Council in July 2019.

The tone of the last document contrasts with that produced four years ago in which the conservative government of Boris Johnson promised to bind closer to the United States. This review presented Mr. Johnsons Vision of a post-Brexit worldwide Britain, a screw that his successors have largely rejected and that Mr. Starmer replaced with an effort to reset the links with the European Union. Nytimes

