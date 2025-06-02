Putin did not move in peace talks in Ukraine. Now Donald Trump can be forced to act





Thus, Russia and Ukraine are still as distant as ever, the two countries at war unable to make a significant breakthrough in direct talks in Istanbul.

Although there was an agreement to exchange more prisoners, Moscow and kyiv remain deeply divided on how to end the expensive and bitter Ukrainian war.

Russia has been particularly uncompromising, by offering Ukrainian negotiators a memorandum reissued its maximalist and hard terms which would mainly be equivalent to a Ukrainian surrender.

Expectations were always low for a compromise in the Kremlin. But Moscow seems to have eliminated any suspicion of will to soften his requests.

The Russian memorandum calls for Ukraine again to withdraw from four partially occupied regions that Russia has annexed but not captured: a territorial concession that kyiv has rejected several times.

He says that Ukraine must accept strict limits on its armed forces, never join a military alliance, welcome foreign troops or acquire nuclear weapons. It would be Ukrainian demilitarization in its hardest form, unpleasant for Ukraine and a large part of Europe, which considers the country as a barrier against a new Russian expansion.

The other Russian requests include the restoration of complete diplomatic and economic links, in particular that no repair will be required on each side and that all Western sanctions against Russia are lifted.

It is a list of wishes of the Kremlin which, although familiar, speaks volumes about the way in which Moscow continues to imagine the future of Ukraine as a subjugated state in the grip of Russia, without significant military of its own independence.

This without compromise position occurs despite two important factors which may have given the Kremlin break.

First, Ukraine developed the technical capacity to strike at the bottom of Russia, despite its amazing disparity in the territory and resources. The superb drone recently strikes recently targeting Russian strategic bombers to bases thousands of kilometers from Ukraine is a powerful illustration. Ukraine, it seems, has cards after all and uses them effectively.

Secondly and undoubtedly more dangerously for Moscow, the last requests for the hard line of Moscow, despite the American president Donald Trumps, the growing frustrations with his own peace efforts in Ukraine.

Trump has already expressed his embarrassment with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who, according to him, had absolutely gone mad after massive Russian strikes on Ukraine last week.

But now Trump himself is under pressure as the cornerstone of his foreign policy of the second mandate, bringing a rapid end, the Ukraine war seems definitely trembling.

There are powerful levers to shoot if Trump chooses, such as the increase in American military aid or impose new difficult new sanctions, such as those massively supported in the American Senate. One of the main donors of an inter-party bill of the Senate which aims to impose new paralyzing measures in Moscow, Senator Richard Blumenthal, accused Russia of making fun of the peace efforts at the talks of Istanbul and in an article carefully written on X accused the Kremlin of playing Trump and America.

We do not know at the moment how the American president Mercurial will react, or anything.

But the outcome of the war of Ukraine, in particular the brokerage of peace to end it, has become inextricably linked to the current administration to the White House.

The fact that Putin has still dug in his heels and has made an answer without compromise to calls for peace can now force Trump to act.

