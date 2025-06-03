Politics
The Jokowi diploma trial session at the Solo District Court was detained on Monday
Solo, kompas.com – a session of trials linked to the accusation of the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took place again in the Kusuma Admaja room, the District Court of Solo City (PN), Central Java, Monday 2/6/2025).
This case was recorded with number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT, where the applicant Muhammad Taufiq represented the group called being called False degree The company is not ashamed (UGM deception).
Survey indicator: The majority of disbelief is the diploma of Jokowi Pallsikan
During this session, Jokowi was prosecuted with the Solo General Electoral Commission (KPU), Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta and Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta.
The trial was chaired by a jury made up of Putu Gde Hariadi as president, as well as members of the Jury of Sutikna and Fataroni.
By monitoring the trial, the applicant was represented by his lawyer, Andika Dian Prasetyo, as well as the team.
Jokowi Sentil Roy Suryo on the diploma: UGM, Bareskrim and Kpu, how is they that they are not reliable?
Meanwhile, Jokowi was represented by his lawyer, Yb Irpan and his team.
“It was opened and stated by the public for the defendants and the complainants. The panel of judges had received a report from the moderator who submitted the mediation effort so as not to reach an agreement,” said the group of judges GDE Hariadi in the trial.
Previously, the mediation process was led by the Solo PN mediator PN Non-Hakim, Professor Adi Suristicyono, who was a professor of conditions at the Faculty of Law, University of Sebelas Maret, Solo City.
