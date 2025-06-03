Politics
Why I hid my pregnancy to my best friend
WHen Carrie Johnson recently announced that the birth of her fourth child as well as images of bumps from a reaction from most people in pregnancy most people was amazed that she had kept it silent. But I understand his need for secret: at seven months pregnant, I have not yet said to my best friend.
I never imagined retaining anything from the person who has been like a sister for me for 16 years, not to mention this magnitude. But the discomfort slipped during the fall when I floated the idea that my partner and I thought of starting a family. He was partly motivated by health problems, I explained, and not wanting to miss our luck.
Carrie Johnson with her little daughter, Poppy
Carrie Johnson / Instagram
While I did not expect brunts and magic candles, I I also did not expect to learn that she considered the prospect of having a crazy child. In his eyes, I do not arrive in your eyes googly with each baby I exceeded made me an unfit mother, before embarking on a conference on the way in which one must be completely certain to start a family before the fact. (She has no children.)
I have limited his reaction, not the least because we have discussed the various advantages and disadvantages of maternity over the years, but I put it at the stress of its own marital questions. When I told her later that her words had been excessive, she seemed to understand.
By discovering that I was pregnant, my partner and I thought that Wed was waiting for 12 weeks to say it close to us, just in case. It was a key not to just drop him to my friend when we were together. Despite his past comments, married has shared everything over the years, stages in the stools, nothing had ever been prohibited. Even if Wed struck some rough patches since she met with her partner, I always felt incredibly guilty of having kept her from her. It was, at least, until the jibes of judgment resumed.
During my first quarter, another friend revealed that she was trying to design and the thought of us both starting the families who had apparently pushed her on the edge. Most of our time together was consumed by her crying on her relationship, but she would always size a few minutes for unnecessary remarks on the way it would be crazy if I had a child. This, despite the fact that I am a woman in the mid -thirties with a long -term partner.
These comments intelligated. I wanted to not react even when she reiterated them just before my 12 -week scan. I oscillated between wanting to know and fear her answer. Would she say something that I would find impossible to forgive?
When the baby appeared healthy during digitization, although a month more than before, we finally shared the news with our friends. She was not there; She said that she had to devote every weekend to work on her relationship. The joy of those who are closest to us only seemed to strengthen his absence.
When our mutual friend revealed that she had also made her shocking comments on pregnancy, I found myself at the end of my rope. It was as if there was only one option: completely stopping contact.
Three months later, we have not yet spoken. It looks like a life, really, since we had never been contactless for more than a few days in almost two decades. I know basically that it is sad, but I can't help but relieve myself of not fear what it could say afterwards. Of course, I have no evidence that she would react as badly as I imagine.
Throughout, I thought that his reactions were more about what is happening in his life rather than mine. However, I wonder if her attitude seems more authorized (for her, at least) given the changing customs around millennial mothers. We are now just as likely to be tried to have a child as to be without judgment to be unbearably traditional, as if modern femininity only consists of women with a home of apple or career pieces in the process of making ball, without anything between the two.
Carrie Johnson had her own reasons not to leave on her fourth child. But nowadays, as I learn, for us millennials, Happy News has more complicated connotations than it seems.
The writer has chosen to remain anonymous
