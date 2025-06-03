Trump opens to meet leaders from Ukraine, Russia, to push the ceasefire

[ISTANBUL] US President Donald Trump is open to meeting his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Türkiye, the White House said, after the two parties failed on Monday to advance to an elusive ceasefire.

The delegations on both sides, however, agreed with another exchange of large -scale prisoners at their meeting in Istanbul, which also organized their first round of talks opposite.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump meet for a third round later this month in Istanbul or Ankara.

Putin has so far refused such a meeting. But Zelensky said he was ready, stressing that key problems can only be resolved in terms of managers.

Trump, who wants a rapid end to the three-year war, is open (a three-top summit) if it is this, but he wants these two leaders and these two parts to come to the table, said White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt in Washington.

Zelensky said that we really expect Trump to take strong measures and urged the American chief to harden the sanctions against Russia to push him to accept a full cease-fire.

At the Monday meeting, Ukraine said Moscow rejected his call to an unconditional ceasefire. Rather, he offered a partial truce of two to three days in certain areas of the front line.

Russia will only accept a complete ceasefire if the Ukrainian troops are completely retreating from four regions, – Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – according to its negotiation conditions reported by the Russian state media. Russia currently only partially controls these regions.

Moscow also demanded the kyiv ban joining NATO, limiting Ukral soldiers and ending Western military support.

Exchange of prisoners

The best negotiators on both sides have confirmed that their latest discussions have given an agreement to exchange all the seriously injured soldiers as well as all the fighters captured under the age of 25.

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said that it would imply at least 1,000 on each side – at the top of the exchange of POW 1,000 per 1,000 agreed in talks last month.

The two parties also agreed to hand over the bodies of 6,000 soldiers killed, said Ukraine after talks.

The Russian party continued to reject the motion of an unconditional ceasefire, Ukraine assistants, Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya told journalists, told journalists.

Russia said it had offered a limited break in the fighting.

We proposed a specific ceasefire for two to three days in certain areas of the front line, said the higher negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, adding that this was necessary to collect the bodies of soldiers who died on the battlefield.

Kyiv said that she would study a document that the Russian team has given its negotiators describing its peace requests and a complete ceasefire.

Zelensky said that after the talks in Istanbul concluded that every agreement should not reward Putin.

The key to lasting peace is clear, the attacker must not receive a war award, Zelensky told a press conference in Vilnius alongside several NATO leaders.

The Ukrainian president said that a long-term peace agreement can only occur once the fighting has stopped and have called for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire to cover the fight in the air, the sea and the land.

Constructive atmosphere

The Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, who led his delegation from the countries, called for a next meeting before the end of June. He also said that a Putin-Zelensky summit should be discussed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after talks – inside a luxury hotel on the banks of the Bosphorus – that they were held in a constructive atmosphere.

The parties built on the points they agreed at the first meeting, said Fidan on X.

During the meeting, the parties decided to continue the preparations for a possible meeting at the level of the leader, he said.

Tens of thousands have been killed since Russia has invaded, with east and southern Ukraine -destroyed people and millions of people forced to flee their house in the largest European refugee crisis since the Second World War.

In the front line city of Dobroplyya in eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr, 53, told AFP that he had no hope for the end of the conflict.

We thought everything would stop. And now there’s nothing to wait. We have no house, nothing. We were almost killed by drones, he said.

After months of setbacks for the soldiers of Kievs, Ukraine said that it had led a daring attack on Sunday, passing drones smuggling in Russia, then shooting them on bases, damaging around 40 strategic Russian bombers worth $ 7 billion in a major special operation. AFP