The trial of the alleged false diploma in justice, the UGM Trickery team presented 2 witnesses to the promise of Jokowi
Gelora.co – During the Jokowi diploma session on Monday (6/6/2025), the team rejected the non -shameful false diploma (UGM Tricker) said there would be a number of surprises.
In the continuation of the false diploma session, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which will be held at the Solo District Court (PN), Monday (6/6/2025).
Representative of the UGM TIPI team, M TAUFIQ explained that the agenda of the alleged trial of the fake diploma of Jokowi was none other than to read the trial on his side.
On this occasion, Taufiq also said that his party wanted to read all the elements of trials filed before the Solo District Court.
The trial has been written in 36 sheets of paper and will be read alternately by members of the TIPI UGM team.
Taufiq continued, reading the trial was executed in detail because the public knows exactly what the content of the requests filed by his party is to a certain number of defendants, including Jokowi who are now considered only by the alleged false diploma.
“We want to do a political education through legal channels, so in fact, the trial does not start until tomorrow. And generally, if the trial in general (when it is at the trial) is considered to be read, generally the panel of judges (in the applicant or the defendant) asking (the trial is considered to be a reading) may not dwell,” said Taufiq when contacted on Sunday (1/6/2025).
“But as this case is under the spotlight, we will read (the trial) in full before the 36 elements of testing in turn,” added Taufiq.
At the same time, Taufiq disclosed that there were two people he called the victims of the promise of the tractor of Madiun and Ponorogo East Java (East Java) who would also follow the trial.
The two figures were entrepreneurs told by Taufiq had been promised a tractor during the management of Jokowi as President of the Republic of Indonesia.
“In the past in Ponorogo and Madiun, the tractor was promised. But two hours after the ceremony, the tractor was withdrawn. Even if the entrepreneur had already invested a lot, there was an imprint,” said Taufiq.
“Tomorrow, they want to come (at the solo district court),” he continued.
Approached at the arrival of two businessmen from Ponorogo and Madiun.
Taufiq explained that the two would only follow and study that the trial course before they file a complaint for Jokowi before the local district court according to their home.
“Tomorrow is only a trial, a witness to knowing if he has also made a similar trial to Ponorogo and Madiun,” he said.
In addition, if the trial of the false promise of the tractor will be published by both. Taufiq fades, the course of the trial will be the country's public projector.
Roy Suryo: inappropriate comparison
Telematics Roy Suryo expert said Joko Widodo's diploma was not synonymous with the three comparative diplomas from the same generation UGM.
Roy's new discovery further strengthened his accusation that Jokowi’s diploma was false.
Roy said this by making his own comparison between the Jokowi diploma and the three comparison diplomas.
Namely with diploma number 1115 in the name of Frono Jiwo, number 1116 in the name of Alm Hari Molyono, and number 1117 in the name of Sri Murtiningsh.
Roy said the identification he had made was honest and open.
But he did not respond if the three comparison diplomas were the same diploma used by Bareskrim or not.
He also challenged Bareskrim to be open to the diploma.
“Please ask the criminal investigation unit, which is clear if I am honest, nothing is covered at least,” said Roy Suryo on Saturday (05/31/2025) quoted in Tribunnews.com.
“Now it depends on the opening of the criminal investigation answering the question of who is the owner of the diploma I have transmitted,” continued Roy.
He said that yesterday, Bareskrim had not opened up to reveal three comparison diplomas in the Jokowi diploma survey.
Consequently, Roy also compared this Jokowi diploma with three comparison diploma samples.
“If the criminal investigation unit would not openly dare the three other diploma samples used as a comparison sample, then here for the disclosure of information and science, three diploma samples were easily displayed in the virtual universe,” said Roy.
“Because it was clearly published by themselves and by the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Dr. Sigit Sunarta, interviewed by journalists from Kompas ago in 2022,” continued Roy.
The comparison made is to see how the position of the UGM logo with the writing printed in each of the comparable diplomas.
In particular the letter Z in the “degree” and the last letter of the “master”).
Roy Suryo said there was a difference with a photocopy of a diploma called three other Jokowi diplomas.
Roy Suryo explained that the position of the letters Z in the words “diploma” and the last letter in the words “baccalaureate” in the three diplomas number 1115, 1116 and 1117 are exactly the alias.
“Vertical and horizontal positions, but not identical compared to the diploma number 1120.”
Roy Suryo also explained that Z of the word “diploma” of the three comparative diplomas was more alias more on the UGM logo compared to the Jokowi diploma which was seen before the upper alias entered a little on the UGM logo.
“Also the position of the last letter (in the Word Scholar) on the three comparison diplomas, at the same time” on the left “alias” always “always” in the UGM logo, compared to the Jokowi diploma which is more “on the right” more right / to the right “of the UGM logo so that the two” feet “are almost separated from the UGM logo”, he explained.
