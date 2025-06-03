The Syrian government and the strength led by the Kurds exchange prisoners in one step towards the relaxation of tensions | World News





Aleppo, Syria (AP) The Syrian authorities and a force led by Kurds exchanged more than 400 prisoners on Monday within the framework of an agreement concluded earlier this year between the two parties. Exchange in the city in the north of Aleppo is a stage in the process of measures of trust between the government in Damascus and the United States and the Kurds Syrian Democratic Forces. A similar exchange took place in April. Mulham Al-Akidi, the vice-governor of the province of Aleppo, said that 470 prisoners had been released by both parties, adding that the exchange aims to reduce tensions on the ground. He added that if there were more prisoners, they will be released in the near future. Yasser Mohammed Hakim said he was arrested six months ago after driving in an SDF controlled area by mistake. The man added that he was detained in a prison where the members of the Islamic State group are held in Syria. They put us with the greatest terrorists, Hakim told the Associated Press after his release by the homeless. I am a civilian who took the wrong road. I lost six months of my life. In March, the Syrias interim government signed an agreement With the authority led by the Kurds which controls the country to the northeast, including a cease-fire and the merger of the main force supported by the United States in the Syrian army. Since the agreement was signed, the clashes between the SDF and the Syrian national army, a coalition of groups supported by Turkey, have almost stopped in northern Syria after months of fighting which left dozens killed or injured on both sides. The new Syrian leaders find it difficult to exercise their authority across the country and reach political establishments with different ethnic and religious groups in the nation torn by war.

