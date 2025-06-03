Why the disappearance of the NASA is different from its other personnel failures





Donald prevails over personnel failures tend to divide into three distinct categories. Some of his nominees failed, for example, due to the insoluble bipartite opposition (see Matt Gaetz and Ed Martin). Others failed because some in the far right decided that the choices of the presidents were quite radical (see Dr. Janette Nesheiwat).

The third category, however, is the most unusual: some of the failures of Trumps staff came after the White House admitted that it had dropped the tank in verification and neglected to make its reasonable diligence. This is what happened with Chad's chronicles failed to direct the Drug Encompement Administration; This is what happened with Kathleen Sgamma, who was the choice of presidents to direct the Bureau of Land Management; And at least at the beginning, this is what seems to have happened to Jared Isaamman, who was a Trumps choice to serve as a new NASA administrator. NBC News reported:

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was taking the appointment of billionaire Jared Isaacman to become a director of NASA, citing an in -depth examination of previous associations. Trump, in an article on his social media platform Truth Social, did not explain the associations to which he referred.

The presidents' declaration was unusually brief. After an in-depth examination of previous associations, I withdraw by the present the appointment of Jared Isaacman to direct NASA, he wrote. I will soon announce a new candidate who will be aligned with the mission and will put America first in space. Thank you for your attention to this case! “”

The news was sudden, among others: the appointment of Isaacmans had already abandoned a vote of the committee that it had been approved with bipartisan support, which was relatively unusual for a candidate of Trump and his confirmation was practically a fatal conclusion. However, just a few days before the Senate was ready to approve the candidate, the president made his choice to lead NASA from consideration.

As for the previous associations to which the Republican has referred, reported the New York Times, Trump declared in recent days to the partners that he intended to shoot Mr. Isaacmans, after being informed that he had made a donation to eminent democrats, according to three people who know of deliberations which were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

It was a strange explanation. After all, he was held that the history of Isaacmans as a political donor were well known before he was even nominated. Indeed, the Times reported a day later that the former candidate freely revealed his record in this area and that the details of his gifts were old news.

While Mr. Trump declared in private the advisers in recent days that he had been surprised to learn the contributions of Mr. Isaacmans and that he had not been informed before, he and his team were informed about them during the presidential transition at the end of 2024, before Mr. Isaacmans appointment, according to two people knowing the events. One of these people said that Mr. Isaacman, who had already been approved by a senatorial committee and headed for a confirmation vote this week, directly informed Mr. Trump of these donations when they met in person after the 2024 elections.

So what happened? The Times report, which has not been verified independently by MSNBC or NBC News, added that in recent days, the associations have started to press it on the democratic gifts of Mr. Isaacmans, and lobbying behind the scenes seems to have had an impact. What could be more, Isaacman was closely aligned with Elon Musk, and won over the biggest campaign donor left his White House office.

As for whom it prevails over the NASA candidate, look at this space.

This message updates our related previous coverage.

