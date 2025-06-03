Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Call likely to take place this week in the middle of new trade tensions, confirms the White House

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak this week, the White House. The announcement comes as commercial tensions are surfaced, Trump accusing China of breaking a recent rate of decline.

Addressing journalists outside the west wing on Monday, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said that I can confirm that the two leaders will probably speak this week. She added, and as always, when foreign leaders call, we will provide a reading of these calls.

The appeal, if this happens, will be their first confirmed contact since Trump returned in office over five months ago. Despite Trump's previous allegations that a conversation had taken place, Beijing denied all recent communication.

The director of the United States National Council, Kevin Hassett, had also indicated that a call was expected this week, although no date has been given.

Washington accuses Beijing of going back to the Geneva agreement

The push of the White House for dialogue follows a renewed escalation in American-Chinese commercial tensions. Last month, senior officials of the two nations met in Geneva and agreed to suspend the high prices for 90 days. The agreement was considered a temporary truce in an extended commercial dispute.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that after the talks, we made substantial progress between the United States and China during very important commercial negotiations. He noted the role of Swiss hosts and the president confirmed that President Trump had been informed. Ambassador Jamieson Greer, the US trade representative, said the agreement met faster than expected. It was, as the secretary pointed out, two very constructive days, said Greer. It is important to understand how fast we have been able to achieve an agreement, which reflects that the differences may not have been as important as you thought. Do not forget why we are first here-the United States has a massive trade deficit of $ 1.2 billion of dollars, so the president declared national and imposed emergency rates, he explained.

Trump alleys an offense to an agreement, China restored

Despite these first signs of progress, the situation changed strongly last week. Trump accused China of raping the agreement, without specifying how. Writing on social social, he said:

Two weeks ago, China was in serious economic danger! The very high prices that I have established allowed China to trade on the American market, which is, by far, the number one in the world … I made a quick agreement with China in order to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation … The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprised for some, completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy.

Commerce secretary Howard Lungick echoes this point of view during an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, saying that China has slowed down the agreement.

Beijing, however, rejected these accusations. On Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that the United States had made false accusations and unreasonably accused China of violating the consensus, which is seriously contrary to the facts.

China firmly rejects these unreasonable accusations, the press release said. He added that China was firm in the safeguarding of its rights and interests, and sincere in the implementation of the consensus.

The ministry also underlined the American restrictions on exports of IA fleas and visa prohibitions for Chinese students as proof of the climbing of discriminatory restrictive measures.

The global markets react, the issues remain high

The markets responded quickly to growing uncertainty. The main clues slipped on Monday while investors weighed the risk of a renewed pricing war between the two economic giants.

Beijing's warning was clear. China will continue to resolutely take solid measures to maintain its legitimate rights and interests if the tensions continue.

In a last call, China has urged the United States to meet China halfway, immediately correcting its unjustified actions and jointly maintain the consensus of the Geneva trade negotiations.

With the two parties that dig and the intensification of rhetoric, the expected Trump-Xe call could mark critical importance to reset or deepen the fracture.

