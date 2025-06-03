The leaders of the GOP of the Senate face expenses on the great bill of Trump: from the political bureau





Happy Monday and welcome to our first June edition! The Senate is back this week and will start the process of taking charge of the major bill that the Chamber has adopted. Sahil Kapur breaks down the challenges facing the GOP leaders while trying to send the legislation to President Donald Trumps by July 4. In addition, Scott Bland searches in the archives for a quote from the 2016 campaign campaign of a republican who provides a guide to the Democrats today.

Adam Wollner

The leaders of the GOP of the Senate face expenses on the Big Billby Sahil Kapur assets

The legislation adopted by the Chamber for President Donald Trumps Domestic Agenda moves to the Senate, where the head of majority John Thune, RS.D., faces the pressure of opposite party factions on how to modify it.

Expenses and debt: Some Republicans say they want stronger spending reductions to compensate for the increase in debt due to tax loss and bumps' financing for the application of immigration and the military. This includes Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., And Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Both said they could not support the bill in its current form because it adds about 2.3 billions of dollars to debt.

That's wrong. His immoral. He has to stop, Johnson said on Fox News on Sunday. My loyalty is towards the American people, towards my children and my grandchildren. We cannot continue to mortgage their future.

Medicaid: On the other hand, Thune must sail in the concerns and political considerations of senators on the reductions of expenditure existing in the legislation, in particular on Medicaid, Snap and Clean Energy Funding.

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted for the initial budgetary plan of the senates to start working on the bill, but later opposed a revised version, citing concerns that this could have an impact on her voters who count on coverage of Medicaid.

Collins is re -elect in 2026, with meaning. Thom Tillis, RN.C., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. All are likely to face attacks by democrats about the more strict burden for Americans to stay in the health care program.

And at least one solid ally of a red state is warned against the return of Medicaid. IVE had some concerns, said journalists recently, senator Josh Hawley, R-MO., I continue to maintain my position; We must not reduce the advantages of Medicaid.

Hawley notably told NBC News last month with a fine with cover losses resulting from work requirements and anti-fraud measures. He can therefore finally understand the bill, because Trump and the Republican leaders depict the provisions of Medicaid as measures to integrate the program, instead of cuts to cancel the coverage.

Be that as it may, Hawleys' vocal support for the preservation of Medicaid's advantages creates a potential terrestrial mine for republicans to maneuver, which makes the cup more difficult than the bill of the chamber if they want more savings to appease the hawk of expenses.

Clean energy: within the framework of the prudence of expenses, senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, says that there is a faction of GOP senators which oppose the end of the own energy tax credits adopted by the Democrats in 2022, which the Republican leaders have set up to finance their bill.

Get technique: and there is a procedural obstacle that you should navigate: the so-called bath byrd. The rules of the Senate limit the bills within the framework of the reconciliation process that Republicans use here to bypass democrats in the Senate to budgetary measures which mainly concern dollars and hundred, not changes in policy. Democrats are preparing to challenge a multitude of provisions in the package.

In the end, the margin of three votes for the defection can give Thune the breathing room he needs to adopt the bill. But any change that the Senate needs to return to the House for another thin majority of the paper.

And Thune is on the deadline, as the Treasury Department declared that the Congress must adopt an increase in the debt ceiling which is part of the wider package at the latest in July in order to prevent a catastrophic defect.

So far, the GOPS deadlines have all been vague. But it is real.

Read related: Thune says that the Senate on the track to pass Gop Megabill before July 4, by Frank Thorp V

A key lesson that Democrats can learn from the 2016 candidate Marco Rubioanalysis of Scott Blanddonald Trump and Marco Rubio during a republican presidential primary debate in Detroit on March 3, 2016. Paul Sancy /

Democrats are in mode grouped after losing the 2024 elections, very conscious on the part of the parties with the American public and thinking through everything, of their political platform where they are talking to the voters as the $ 20 million field reported by the New York Times for a research project entitled Speaking With American: a strategic plan.

No more power for them, if someone wants to finance it. And the Democrats desperately want to do something to go ahead right now.

They might want to consider advice a long time ago of a Marco Rubio on what really matters to a viability of political parties and why it could take atrocious time to get there.

When Rubio is currently President Donald Trumps, the Secretary of State presented himself to the presidency in August 2015, he gave a premonitory answer to the questions on the then candidate, Donald Trumps, rhetoric on immigration. CNBC asked if the way Trump and others were talking about immigrants to harm the Republican Party in the 2016 general elections, Rubio said, it is not the Republican Party. These are individual candidates who are responsible for their own rhetoric and what they say, adding, the face of the republican party will be our candidate.

Rubio struck a similar theme a few days later, addressing Bloomberg News in New Hampshire: finally, the republican party will contact all the voters according to who is our candidate. And I don't think Donald Trump will be our candidate.

Do not be distracted by the thing that is certainly large that Rubio was wrong. The broader point is that American political parties are shaped and defined by their candidates.

The biggest and best thing that the Democratic Party can do to change the perceptions of voters itself is to appoint a national candidate that voters see more favorably. The party cannot simply erase former President Joe Bidens in difficulty and the former vice-president Kamala Harris Loss against Trump, especially among the slices of democrats, is fed up on their own party at the moment, a great contributor to these record sounding numbers. It's just glued to the Democratic brand at the moment.

Of course, Democrats will not appoint another presidential candidate for about three years. This may be why some are looking forward to starting this contest as soon as possible. Even the official appointment of the list of parties in the congress or the pretenders in the Senate is one year.

It is not surprising that research and investment efforts receive a lot of attention on the long way to repair a party brand, this is what is available at the moment.

The attack on the best stories today: a man who shouted free Palestine and used a makeshift launcher on demonstrators walking to support Israeli hostages held by Hamas was accused of a crime of federal hatred and a first degree murder in Colorado. Follow the live updates Scotus Watch: Trumps Agenda shapes the traditional decision -making season for the supreme courts, while substantial emergency cases flood the file. Read more of Scotus Watch, following: The High Court decided not to hear two cases of Gun Big, a decision that allows restrictions on assault weapons in Maryland and high -capacity magazines for Rhode Island to remain in force. Find out more Obamacare Wars: the republicans of the congress are facing new pressures to extend the tax credits expired under the affordable care law. If money is losing money, 5 million Americans are expected to lose the coverage and others are facing premium hikes. Read the rest of Big Apple Battle: New York Lieutenant-Governor Antonio Delgado launched a main challenge against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. Read more 2028 Watch: Senator Chris Murphy, D-CONN., Launched a new national political action committee to retaliate against Trump and the GOP. Find out more Conspiracy Corner: During the weekend, Trump republished a baseless complaint on the social truth that former President Joe Biden was executed in 2020 and replaced by clones or robots. Read more follow the political coverage live

It's all of the political bureau for the moment. Today's newsletter was compiled by Adam Wollner and Ben Kamisar.

If you have comments, tastes or aversions send us an email to [email protected]

And if you're a fan, please share with everyone and anyone. They can register here.

