Integrity and intellectual traces of the leaders of the nation





JAKARTA (Antara) – The controversy of the authenticity of the diploma of Joko Widodo, one of the leaders of the country, exceeds since April 2025. A number of militants and alternative media chains raised the issue of the education of Joko Widodo which had been deployed in 2022. The question of the education diploma of the country's leaders does not stop at the administrative aspect, but also penetrated other things. First, the controversy reflects the crisis of public confidence in the formal authority. Second, controversy affects the fundamental question: is education still important in legitimacy and national leadership? In the middle of the noisy public space, in particular linked to the leaders of the nation, the debate was filled with presumptions, defense and cross interpretation. But the objective of the discussion must be moved in a more substantial direction than education, whatever the formal documents, is a marker of the capacity of the thought and the ethical orientation of a leader. Without a strong intellectual basis, power is easily trapped in imaging, loss of management and the lack of policies that are favorable to the public interest. In Indonesian history, including national leaders, education is not only a means of legitimacy. It is a means of forming characteristics and a leadership orientation. The architects of this Republic take education, formal and intellectual, to mature. They are not collectors of diplomas, but real learners. Their science becomes a movement of a compass, a vision and a mission of the country. In time class purgatory The struggle, they read with the same passion, as people put hope in the nation. The education of Indonesian leaders has changed personal destiny, while moving the management of the history of the nation. Memory The story records a series of Indonesian leaders who put education as part of the struggle and leadership. SOEKARNO took technical higher education to Technische Hoogeschool Te Bandoeng and obtained an engineering diploma. However, Sukarno's thoughts have exceeded the limits of exact sciences. It absorbs social, political and philosophical thinking, by reading and the association with intellectuals. In addition, Mohammad Hatta has completed economic education in the Netherlands and has become an important figure that has formulated an economy based on Indonesian-based cooperation. We cannot forget BJ Habia who won a doctorate in technical degree of Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule (RWTH) Aachen in Germany. BJ Habia shows that mastery of science can be an ethical foot in state policy. Copyright © between 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.antaranews.com/berita/4874309/integritas-dan-jejak-intelektual-pemimpin-bangsa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos