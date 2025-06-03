Donald Trump's new official portrait compared to his previous





A new official portrait of President Donald Trump was unveiled on Monday, with notable differences from his last.

Newsweek contacted the White House on Monday to comment by e-mail.

Why it matters

Trump's official portraits taken during his two terms at the White House have sparked many discussions on social networks.

During his first mandate, the president's photo showed him smiling and the lighting was brilliant. Compared, during his second term, the president took a more serious tone for his official photos.

The president also reorganized certain works of art inside the White House during his second mandate, including adding his famous photo of “Combat”, taken after his attempted assassination in July 2024, to the collection, which can now be seen hanging on the wall.

What to know

The new portrait on Monday, shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the Trump War Room account, shows it bearing a blue suit and a red tie, looking more directly at the camera than the first, while sporting a serious but equal expression.

The lighting of the new portrait seems to be a little darker, with an illuminating light mainly the middle of his face. The background of the new portrait is all black.

A new portrait of President Donald Trump unveiled on June 2. A new portrait of President Donald Trump unveiled on June 2. Trump War Room / Twitter

In his last portrait, the president wore a blue jacket and a blue tie. In the background of the photo, an American flag could be partly seen with another object on the right side of brown color.

The lighting of the previous portrait was brighter compared to the photo on Monday. The president's head was also slightly turned, and his facial expression was more serious, with a raised eyebrow.

Trump's previous portrait also sparked comparisons on social networks with his photo of Mugshot from Fulton County, which is also hung on the White House.

What people say

Former Trump advisor Roger Stone wrote on X on Monday: “The new presidential portrait of one of the most consecutive presidents in world history. The most unique title that history can grant is that of Peacemaker. The American people have elected Donald Trump as a candidate for peace and he is up to this title – despite the world's efforts to light the world war.”

The White House on X wrote Monday: “The new official presidential portrait has just fallen.”

What happens next?

It is currently not known if Trump will publish more portraits throughout his second term.

Update 6/2/25, 18:24 pm and: This article has been updated with additional information.

Update 6/2/25, 5:57 pm HE: This article has been updated with additional information.

